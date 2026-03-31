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Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor shares first reaction on playing Lord Rama in Ramayana: 'He will continue to be conscience keeper of billions'

Ranbir Kapoor kickstarted Ramayana promotions in Los Angeles, and shared his thoughts on playing Maryada Purshottam Lord Rama on the big screen.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 31, 2026, 10:04 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor shares first reaction on playing Lord Rama in Ramayana: 'He will continue to be conscience keeper of billions'
Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana
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Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer Ramayana is the next big event film from Bollywood, expected to beat even Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is split into two parts, with the first instalment releasing this year in Diwali. The team Ramanaya kickstarted the promotions from Los Angeles, and the first glimpse of Rama was showcased in the presence of Ranbir, Nitesh, and Namit. 

Ranbir Kapoor on playing Lord Rama 

In India, the first sneak peek of Lord Rama will be revealed on April 2. However, in LA, the team revealed the second major asset of the film, and even shared their views about taking the saga of Ramayana to the globe. Speaking about playing Lord Rama, Ranbir said, "Lord Ram has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries, and he will continue being so even a long after we've gone." RK further added, "He enlightens us about the triumph of the human spirit in terms of adversities. He stands for compassion, for courage, for righteousness, for forgiveness, and he's called Maryada Purushottam which stands for an ideal man."

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Ranbir Kapoor gets mobbed by fans 

After the event ended, Ranbir got mobbed by the fans, and as expected, the superstar handled the fans' excitement with utmost respect and humility. RK maintained his calm and made sure to greet each fan, shake hands, and acknowledge their wishes. Another video shows how Ranbir is getting praises from the people, and he's accepting with a wide smile and gratitude.  

Ramayana 'Rama' glimpse is passed with a U certificate from CBFC

In a report by Bollywood Hungama, crucial details of Ramayana's Rama glimpse got revealed, including duration and CBFC rating. As per the censor certificate, Ranbir Kapoor's Rama is 158 seconds long(2 minutes and 38 seconds), and has secured a U certificate. Ramayana also stars Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, and Arun Govil in key roles.

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