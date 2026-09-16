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Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor REFUSES to eat Ganpati Bappa's prasad for THIS reason, gets brutally trolled: 'Isko beef dete toh...'

Ranbir Kapoor, who will soon be seen playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, rejected prasad from a Ganpati pandal. His reason left netizens furious, and now he's being brutally trolled for it.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 09:48 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor REFUSES to eat Ganpati Bappa's prasad for THIS reason, gets brutally trolled: 'Isko beef dete toh...'
Ranbir Kapoor (Image source: Screengrab)
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Amid the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, actor Ranbir Kapoor is getting brutally trolled for ignoring the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Currently, Lord Ganesha devotees across the globe are drenched in the bliss of Ganpati, welcoming Bappa, and serving the best offerings to him. Bhakts love to bow down to the overlord and enjoy the prasad in return. However, Ranbir had some plans. The Animal actor was recently spotted at a Ganpati pandal. He bowed down in respect, and paparazzi captured the moment. While leaving the venue, Ranbir greeted the photographers and said, "Okay bhailog, see you."

Suddenly, a sewadaar from the pandal called him and offered a box of ladoos as prasad. What he did next went viral on the internet, for the wrong reasons. 

Why did Ranbir Kapoor refuse to take prasad? 

Ranbir Kapoor heard the sewadaar, and he accepted the box of sweets, but he turned to the paparazzi and gave it to them. Ranbir refused to eat prasad and shared the reason. While giving away the box, he said, "Main toh diet pe hoon, aap log kha loge? (I'm on a diet; will you guys have it?)" Ranbir handed it over and left. His gesture was captured by the paps, and it has left the netizens furious. 

Watch the viral video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paps Desk (@papsdesk)

How netizens reacted to Ranbir Kapoor's gesture

A majority of netizens have slammed the actor for rejecting prasad and giving the reason of dieting. Many of them suggested that he could have taken a small piece, which might have harmed him. A netizen wrote, "Isko beef de dete to ye kha leta." Another netizen wrote, "On a serious note, one piece of sweet as a prasad won't affect your health in any negative way. Yeh diet ka reason bilkul bakwass diya hai." One of the netizens wrote, "Don't know how he performed the Role of Lord Ram...Woh bhakti hi to nhi dikhti hai."

Also read: BREAKING: Pankaj Tripathi, Priety Zinta, Priyadarshan, Suniel Shetty join CBFC, 18 new board members added in reconstituted committee for...

 

On the work front, Ranbir will soon be seen playing Lord Rama in the Ramayana duology, with Part One releasing in Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

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