Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor apologises for his 'slip of tongue' during Ramayana event, admits 'barbaad kare alfaaz mere'

At the Chennai event, Ranbir Kapoor found the correct opportunity to address the blunder he made during the Dusshera event, and apologised for it.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor finally admitted that he had a slip of the tongue at the Dussehra event in Kolkata and apologised for the blunder. Videos of Ranbir's speech from Kolkata went viral on social media, leading to his relentless trolling. On Wednesday, Ranbir and team Ramayana attended the music launch event on Tuesday; the star got the perfect opportunity to clarify.

What did Ranbir say during the Dussehra event?

Addressing the crowd in Kolkata on Tuesday, Ranbir emphasized the triumph of good over evil and said, "Burai kitni bhi takatvar kyun na ho, aakhir mein ant sachai aur achai ki hi hota hai." In spite of saying sacchai ki jeet, Ranbir said sacchai ka ant, making him the laughing stock.

How did Ranbir Kapoor react to his blunder?

Ranbir addressed the blunder at the Chennai event. After taking the centre stage, he explained his intended message. Ranbir said, "I would like to take this opportunity to apologise for the incident that happened yesterday. I was at the Dussehra event, and I had a slip of tongue. What I meant to say is, ‘Burai chahe kitni bhi takatvar kyun na ho, aakhir mei jeet achai aur sachai ki hoti hai’."

Watch the viral video

Ranbir Kapoor apologised for slip of tongue he has in yesterday's event at Kolkata for #Ramayana https://t.co/phvwv29JM2 — Vajra (@vajraTheAstra) October 21, 2026

Ranbir also linked his mistake to his film Rockstar, another collaboration with music composer AR Rahman. Quoting a line from the song, he said, “Jo bhi kehna chahun, barbad karein alfaz mere.”

About Ramayana advance booking

As Sacnilk reported, with 14 days left before release, Ramayana has grossed Rs 7.08 crore (Rs 5.15 crore without block seats) from 1.25 lakh advance tickets across India as of 11:00 AM IST, with Rs 3.26 lakh booked since the 6:00 AM cut-off. Hindi markets lead demand, while bookings continue to expand across the Kannada and Telugu versions. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is split into two parts, with Part One releasing on November 5, 2026, and Part Two releasing in Diwali 2027.