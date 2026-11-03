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Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

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Viral video: Ramayana is not duology but trilogy? Ranbir Kapoor leaks major spoiler for Part 3; netizens say 'Namit Malhotra sahi khel gaya'

If you think that producer Namit Malhotra has spent Rs 4000 crore on just one Part of the Ramayana? Then you should watch Ranbir Kapoor and Namit Malhotra, as revealed in their international interviews.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 03, 2026, 11:32 AM IST

Viral video: Ramayana is not duology but trilogy? Ranbir Kapoor leaks major spoiler for Part 3; netizens say 'Namit Malhotra sahi khel gaya'
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana (Image source: IMDb)
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Ramayana Part One will soon hit cinemas, putting an end to months-long anticipation. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the epic clash of Good vs. evil, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as the Demon King Ravana. The magnum opus was announced as a two-part saga. However, in recent interactions, Ranbir and the team hinted that Ramayana might continue even after Part Two. Currently, the team is completing the last leg of the promotional tour, speaking to international media portals. In one of the interviews, Ranbir revealed that he has already shot 50% of Part Two and added something that gave away a major hint of the continuation. 

Did Ranbir Kapoor drop the major spoiler of the franchise? 

Ranbir, Sai, and Yash joined an international podcast, where the Rockstar actor casually dropped a spoiler of the series, hinting at a trilogy and not a duology. Ranbir said, "I've finished 50% of Part Two already." The clip jumps to Ranbir adding, "And then we finish Part Two, oh, Part Three, there is one."  

Also read: Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Namit also hinted at the continuation of the franchise

Even Namit Malhotra hinted at the continuation of the franchise. In the same interview, when Nitesh and Namit were asked to share what holds for the future, "We're currently targeting it to be... So we started out the film by making it 3 parts, then we made 2. We're still in the middle of filming. So, I won't give away any spoilers. But who knows, once we get all the response and feedback, and also how (Part) One comes through, I feel like we'll sit down with a drawing board and see if there's anything to add or subtract. Depending on how the world has received it." 

Namit Malhotra admitted making one version of Ramayana for the world

Namit admitted that he's not keen to make two different versions of Ramayana (for Hindi and English). He said, "While we say that, we also have two different versions of the same film, with different runtimes, on Part One itself. So, depending on which way the feedback goes, I would love not to have to make two versions; I prefer one version for the world." When the host reminded the producer that even Lord of the Rings has extended versions, Namit said that it's a different thing. Here he's talking about two different versions of the same story for a wider audience.

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India expresses 'deep concern' over commercial ship attacks after sailor's death off Oman, urges de-escalation
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