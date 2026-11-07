Viral video: Ramayana English includes extended fight of Ranbir, Sai, Ravi with Asura's dogs, furious netizens ask 'Hindi mein kyu nahi rakha?'

Do you know Ramayana HIndi version has a deleted action scene, which has left netizens puzzled and even fumed? Read on to know more.

Ramayana Part One is currently running in packed houses across the globe. Moviegoers are loving the VFX-loaded interpretation of the Indian epic, under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey as leads. To create a global impact, producer Namit Malhotra released two versions of the film, Hindi and English versions, which are 30 minutes shorter than the original one. Apart from the shorter runtime and English dub, there are a few other differences between the two versions. There are sequences that are deleted in the English version. However, an extended version of an action sequence in the English version has leaked on the internet, leaving netizens puzzled and even fuming.

What is the extended fight scene in the English version?

In the pre-climax sequence where Ram, Sita, and Lakshmana are fighting the army of asuras after the Shurpanakha episode, Lakshmana gets injured in the combat. He and Sita run towards a cave, and a giant asur notices them. He sends his dogs to attack them. In the cave, Sita tries to clean the wound by pouring water. Suddenly she hears gurnting voice of dogs. Sita looks behind, and 3 dogs look at them hungry to attack. Lakshmana steps forward to shield his bhabhi-maa with his sword. Even Sita picks up her dagger, and the dogs leap to attack. As Sita and Lakshmana try to counter them, the dogs are hit by arrows. Sita and Lakshmana look to their right, and Rama arrives. They reunite and move out of the cave.

Watch the extended fight scene

Netizens' reaction to the extended version

The video went viral in no time, leaving netizens puzzled about why this was deleted from the Hindi version. A netizen wrote, "Ye scene India me aata to log bolte bhagwan wolf se dar ke kaise bhag sakte hai jo hua sahi hua." Another netizen wrote, "Peak Heroism; don't know why this is deleted from the #Ramayana version in India."

Also read: Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor to QUIT acting after Ramayana 2, Animal Park? Superstar reveals 'this is my last decade as an actor'