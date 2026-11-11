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Viral video: Ramayan's Lakshman Sunil Lahri REVIEWS Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, points out flaws, admits film lacks emotions: 'Dhyaan nahi diya gaya hai'

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Viral video: Ramayan's Lakshman Sunil Lahri REVIEWS Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, points out flaws, admits film lacks emotions: 'Dhyaan nahi diya gaya hai'

Sunil Lahri, who has played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has reacted to the latest interpretation of the Indian epic, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 11, 2026, 04:22 PM IST

Viral video: Ramayan's Lakshman Sunil Lahri REVIEWS Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, points out flaws, admits film lacks emotions: 'Dhyaan nahi diya gaya hai'
Sunil Lahri, poster of Ramayana (Image source: Instagram, file photo)
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Actor Sunil Lahri, popularly known for playing Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has dropped his review of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana. As Nitesh Tiwari's latest directorial is creating havoc at the box office, Sunil decided to witness the grand epic on the big screen. Soon after watching the film, Sunil shared his review on social media. He dropped his review, pointing out the pluses and minuses of the film. Sunil admitted that, visually, Ramayana is epic. But it lacks in evoking emotions and is hampered by dialogues. 

Sunil Lahri praises visuals and cast of Ramayana

In the video, Sunil called Ramayana a visual treat, and said, "Abhi jo nayi Ramayan release hui hai, jiska awsar mujhe prapt hua hai. Bahut bade budget ki, bahut bhavya picture hai. VFX world-class hai. Film ka chitran bahut hi sundar hai, aankhon ko bahut hi acha lagta hai. Iss film mein sabhi kalakaron ne, jinhe role diye gaye hain, ache se nibhaya hai, bahut hi dil se nibhaya hai." 

Watch the viral video of Sunil Lahri on Ramayana

Sunil points out the flaws in Ramayana

Sunil further added that a few scenes are outstanding, but the film is more of an action spectacle and less of an emotional ride. Pointing out the objectionable scenes, Sunil said, "Mere vichaar se film mein kuch scenes ke upar, khas kar ke emotional scenes par, un par aur dialogues pe dhyaan nahi diya gaya hai. Kuch scenes hain hi nahi. Jaise ki Parshuram wala scene mujhe kamzor laga. Ahilya wala scene hai hi nahi. Shrupnaka ka jo scene hai, jis tarah woh Ram ko sambodhit karti hai, acha nahi laga. Sita ji ka Ram ji ko sambodit karna woh bhi theek nahi laga. Aise kai aur scene hain jo kamzor hain, jin mein bhakti bhav aur divyata kam lagti hai." He concluded the video saying, "Mere vichaar se yeh film shaktipradhaan jyada hai, bhaktipradhaan kam hai. Aap log dekhiye aur vichaar share kijiye. Jai Shri Ram." 

On the box office front, Ramayana is running riot at the box office. It has already grossed Rs 823 crore worldwide in mere 5 days. The film will soon breach Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office. 

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