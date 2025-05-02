Rakul’s answer didn’t sit right with some social media users, who felt it reflected outdated views on sexuality. While the clip is over a decade old, many users expressed disappointment, noting that public figures, even back then, had a responsibility to be more accepting and progressive, especially

In the 2011 Miss India pageant, long before she became a Bollywood star, Rakul Preet Singh faced a tricky question from judge Fardeen Khan that continues to resurface online. He asked her, “If you found out your son is gay, what would be your reaction?”

Rakul, after a brief pause, responded with an answer that has sparked renewed discussion on social media. Though her exact words have been debated, the clip often goes viral, drawing a mix of surprise, criticism, and support from viewers, showing how perspectives on such sensitive topics have evolved over time.

Fardeen Khan asked her, “Take a deep breath, this is not the easiest question. If you found out your son is gay, what would be your reaction?" To which Rakul replied, "Well, honestly, if I found out that my son was gay, I would be shocked. I would probably slap him. But then later, I feel choosing your sexuality is one’s own decision, and if he wants to go ahead with that, I have no problems. As far as I am concerned, I prefer to be straight."

Rakul’s answer didn’t sit right with some social media users, who felt it reflected outdated views on sexuality. While the clip is over a decade old, many users expressed disappointment, noting that public figures, even back then, had a responsibility to be more accepting and progressive, especially on such sensitive issues.

One of them commented, "Judges are disgusted by her answer. In my mind I slapped her through the screen." The second one said, "It was a bit tricky question but at that time it was not too open being Gay in India." The third one commented, "It was a bit tricky question but at that time it was not too open being Gay in India."