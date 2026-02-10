FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Rakhi Sawant wants Amitabh Bachchan to marry Rekha, mocks Jaya Bachchan for her dressing sense: 'Aap baalon ko colour kare, botox kare'

Rakhi Sawant has made a nasty comment on Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's relationship, and also added that the superstar should have chosen Rekha.

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 10, 2026, 04:22 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Rakhi Sawant wants Amitabh Bachchan to marry Rekha, mocks Jaya Bachchan for her dressing sense: 'Aap baalon ko colour kare, botox kare'
Rakhi Sawant, Rekha-Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan
When it comes to Rakhi Sawant, anything and everything is possible. Her interviews and public appearances are as controversial and unpredictable as her real-life persona. In a recent interview, Rakhi, who has mastered the technique of creating headlines, commented on Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's married life, and even his alleged love affair with Rekha. A clip from Rakhi's recent interaction went viral for her mindless comment on Amitabh-Jaya-Rekha, mocking Mrs Bachchan for her fashion sense, and even mimicking the megastar most disrespectfully. 

Why did Amitabh Bachchan choose Jaya Bachchan over Rekha? Asks Rakhi Sawant

Shared on social media, Rakhi suggested that Amitabh should accept Rekha with Jaya Bachchan. While looking into the camera, she said, "Amitji, aap Rekha ji ko apna le. Abhi toh waise bhi do-do biwion ka aise bhi time chal raha hai (Amitji, you should adopt Rekha. It's a time for two wives anyway)." She went on to mimic Amitabh and said, "Kabhie-Kabhie mere dil mein khyaal aata hai. Tum hoti toh aisa hota. Tum hoti toh waisa hota." Rakhi further questioned Sholay actor's personal life, and said, "Amitabh ji Jaya Bachchan ko kyu chuna? Mujhe samaj mein nahi aata. Rekha ji ko kyu nahi chuna? (Amitabh ji, why did you choose Jaya Bachchan? I don't understand. Why not choose Rekhaji?)" 

Also read: 'Main shama mangta hoon': Govinda finally breaks silence on Sunita Ahuja's claims, reveals on alleged love affair with newcomer actress

Watch the viral video of Rakhi Sawant on Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

'Get your hair coloured, do botox': Rakhi Sawant's advice to Jaya Bachchan

The Bigg Boss veteran went on to ridicule the Guddi actress and her fashion sense, and added, "Jaya ji toh dhang ka salwar-kameez bhi nahi pehnti, itni crorepati-arabpati hone ke bawajood. Jaya ji, aap mujhe apne birthday pe bulaye, main aapko acha suit gift karungi. Aap baalon ko colour kijiye, botox kijiye. Aapke husband Amitabh Bachchan hai (Jayaji doesn't even wear a decent salwar-kameez, despite being such a millionaire or billionaire. Jayaji, if you invite me to your birthday, I'll gift you a nice suit. You should colour your hair, get Botox. Your husband is Amitabh Bachchan)." She concluded, "Agar mujhe koi Amitabh ji ke liye, Jaya ya Rekha ke beech choose karne ko kahe, main toh Rekha ko choose karungi (If someone asked me to choose between Jaya and Rekha for Amitabhji, I would choose Rekha)." The video went viral in no time, and Rakhi was slammed by netizens. On the work front, Rakhi was recently seen making an appearance in Bigg Boss Marathi 6. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
