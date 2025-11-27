FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Rakhi Sawant says 'Dharmendra ka dehant 2-3 din phele ho gaya tha', mocks veteran actor's demise: 'Mere sapne mein aaye, aur...'

Wherever there is tragedy, Rakhi Sawant will jump on to it to grab media attention. Rakhi made a snarky comment on Dharmendra's demise, and it has left netizens irked.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 01:39 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Rakhi Sawant says 'Dharmendra ka dehant 2-3 din phele ho gaya tha', mocks veteran actor's demise: 'Mere sapne mein aaye, aur...'
Rakhi Sawant, Dharmendra
"Dharam ji ka dehant 2-3 din phele ho gaya tha. Woh mere sapne mein aaya the." These are the words of controversial queen Rakhi Sawant, who never misses a chance to create a sensation or to hog the limelight shamelessly after a personal tragedy. Moviegoers are yet to recover from the pain of Dharmendra's demise, when Rakhi Sawant arrives, leaving them hurt, miffed, and furious by her illogical remarks.

On Wednesday, Rakhi Sawant attended an event in Mumbai. During the media interaction, when Rakhi was asked to share her thoughts on the recent big loss of Dharmendra, Rakhi instantly switched from smiling to a serious face. She said, "Yeh jo drama racha gaya tha...unka dehant 2-3 din pehle hi ho gaya tha." Rakhis's statement surprised the reporters, and one of them asked, "Kaun bola aapko?" Rakhi replied, "Mujhe bahut saare lognon ne bola tha." Then she started throwing huge claims, "Mujhe sapne mein aaye the. Mujhe waha ke doctors ne bhi bola tha, tabhi you know..." 

Watch the viral video of Rakhi on Dharmendra

Rakhi went on to say that she's hurt as millions of his fans couldn't get to see him one last time before his final rites. "Mujhe dukh laga ki unko fans ko unko nahi milne diya. Dharmendra ji poore world ke superstar the. Mere hero the" Rakhi echoed what several fans have pleaded, with their genuine emotions.

Also read: 'Mat dekho Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol ki filmein': Dharmendra's fans are angry, lash out on his sons for THIS reason: 'Unko Sridevi..' | Viral video

Netizens react to Rakhi Sawant's video

Several cybercitizen expressed their angst against Rakhi. They slammed her for being so 'insensitive' for passing outlandish remarks on the late superstar. "Sunny paaji se toh daar," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Bhut bakvaas karti hai yarr yeh." One of the netizens wrote, "Sunny Deol kya karega ab iska ye soch bhi nai sakti." Dharmendra's prayer meet, Celebration of Life, will happen on November 27 evening, 5 pm onwards, in Mumbai. 

