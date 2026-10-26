Viral video: Rakhi Sawant BLASTS PM Narendra Modi, calls him 'AI se taarif karane wale buddhe', asks him to save India, netizens react

Rakhi Sawant has slammed PM Narendra Modi and asked him to save India. Rakhi called out the security lapses in Arunachal Pradesh, the rise in rape cases, and women living in unsafe conditions in the country. Here's how the internet reacted.

Think about controversies, and the first name that flashes is Rakhi Sawant. The actress has dropped a reel, and this time, her target is PM Narendra Modi. In the now-deleted reel, Rakhi bashed Modi for his promotional tactics, getting himself praised by an AI hologram of Swami Chinmayanand, and called out for his ignorance towards the burning issues affecting India and its citizens. Rakhi went on to call Modi 'Budbak, bhuddhe, shameless', and criticised his attitude towards China invading Arunachal Pradesh, women's safety, unemployment, poverty, and a dwindling economy. Rakhi's video left the netizens shocked and divided. There are netizens who praise Rakhi's bebak attitude, while another section is brutally trolling her.

What did Rakhi Sawant say to Modi?

In the selfie video, Rakhi is sending out a message to Modi, saying, "Arey, AI se taarif karane wale bhudde. Abhi bhi sudhar ja, apni hi soch raha hai. 1-1 lakh ka mushroom kha raha hai, sharm kar sharm. Desh doob raha hai, mar raha hai. Desh ki betiyon ka rape ho raha hai. Arunachal Pradesh par China ne hamla kar diya. Manipur is bleeding. Gareebi aa gayi. Desh ko bacha le. Abe oh budbak, safed dadi wala budbak. Desh ko bacha le."

Watch the viral video

Internet divides on Rakhi Sawant's viral reel

The reel went viral instantly, leaving the internet divided. A netizen wrote, "Ye AI to nahi hai?" Another netizen wrote, "Even if 10% of celebs had the courage of #RakhiSawant. Kudos to you, Rakhi Sawant." One of the netizens wrote, "What on earth has Rakhi Sawant said about Narendra Modi ji! Looks like Rakhi ji won’t stop until she gets something done. What’s the story behind this statement?"

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An internet user wrote, "Rakhi always creates drama, but this statement is truly shocking." Another internet user wrote, "The only difference between Rakhi and me is that she openly says what i only think. Despite being a comedian, she has an incredibly strong spine."