Viral Video | Rakhi Sawant bashes Kangana Ranaut for attacking Gen Z protesters: 'Chudail, aur thappad khaane hain?'

Rakhi Sawant has slammed Kangana Ranaut over her controversial remarks on Gen Z protesters, defending young students and women. Calling Kangana a "chudail", Rakhi questioned her MP status, criticised her comments, and recalled her 2024 Chandigarh airport slap incident.

Rakhi Sawant has hit back at BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut over her controversial remarks on Gen Z student protesters, defending the youngsters and accusing the actor-politician of insulting the country's youth. A day after Kangana referred to Gen Z as "Generation Gutter" and made sweeping comments about young women participating in the CJP-led protests, Rakhi called her a "chudail" and questioned both her remarks and her position as a Member of Parliament. Sharing a video on Instagram, Rakhi mocked Kangana's political rise. "What did you do to become MP? If you ever go out and contest elections, you won't even get people's votes. I don’t know how you became such a big name in Mandi, or how you ended up becoming whatever position you hold today," she said.

Rakhi Sawant reminds Kangana Ranaut of 2024 Chandigarh airport slap incident

The Main Hoon Na actress went on to call Kangana a "chudail" (witch) and slammed her for targeting Gen Z, particularly young women. "What kind of things are you saying about the girls of our country? What are you saying about my students, about the daughters of our nation? You had faced a slap incident at the airport, didn’t you? Aren’t you afraid? You will face people’s anger everywhere if you continue like this," she said, referring to the 2024 Chandigarh airport incident in which Kangana was allegedly slapped by a CISF constable over her remarks on the farmers' protest.

Rakhi Sawant challenges Kangana Ranaut to step out without security

Rakhi further challenged Kangana to step out without security and face the public on her own. "You have been given security and are moving around with that protection. If you have the courage, walk around alone like we do. Then you will understand the power and the strength of the country's youth. Sitting in Parliament, what kind of statements are you making? You are speaking so negatively about the girls of the country," said Rakhi. She also brought up Kangana's past in Bollywood, calling her a "gutter mouth" while questioning her moral authority to comment on young women. "Look at your own character and what all you have done in Bollywood. Look at your own character. You have such a foul mouth. You cannot speak against the girls of my country," she added.

Kangana Ranaut's controversial comments on Gen Z protesters

The controversy began after Kangana shared a series of Instagram Stories criticising videos from the CJP-led student protests, calling them "puke-inducing" and describing some Gen Z protesters as "Generation Gutter". She accused sections of the youth of using abusive language, questioned their upbringing, and claimed that some "westernised" young women flaunt independence without earning it. Kangana also alleged that many among them were "not good at studies", lived off their parents' money, and sought freedom without taking responsibility for their actions, triggering widespread backlash from political leaders, celebrities and social media users.

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