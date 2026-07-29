FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral Video | Rakhi Sawant bashes Kangana Ranaut for attacking Gen Z protesters: 'Chudail, aur thappad khaane hain?'

Rakhi Sawant calls Kangana Ranaut 'chudail' for attacking Gen Z protesters

CWG 2026: Indian boxers assure nine medals as Sakshi, Arundhati, Sachin, Ankush and Narender reach semis

CWG 2026: Indian boxers assure nine medals, five enter semis

Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind to host FIRST SCREENING of Spider-Man Brand New Day in India, admits 'Gen Z filmgoer does not want to...'

Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind to host FIRST SCREENING of Spider-Man 4

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral Video | Rakhi Sawant bashes Kangana Ranaut for attacking Gen Z protesters: 'Chudail, aur thappad khaane hain?'

Rakhi Sawant has slammed Kangana Ranaut over her controversial remarks on Gen Z protesters, defending young students and women. Calling Kangana a "chudail", Rakhi questioned her MP status, criticised her comments, and recalled her 2024 Chandigarh airport slap incident.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 09:23 PM IST

Viral Video | Rakhi Sawant bashes Kangana Ranaut for attacking Gen Z protesters: 'Chudail, aur thappad khaane hain?'
Rakhi Sawant vs Kangana Ranaut
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rakhi Sawant has hit back at BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut over her controversial remarks on Gen Z student protesters, defending the youngsters and accusing the actor-politician of insulting the country's youth. A day after Kangana referred to Gen Z as "Generation Gutter" and made sweeping comments about young women participating in the CJP-led protests, Rakhi called her a "chudail" and questioned both her remarks and her position as a Member of Parliament. Sharing a video on Instagram, Rakhi mocked Kangana's political rise. "What did you do to become MP? If you ever go out and contest elections, you won't even get people's votes. I don’t know how you became such a big name in Mandi, or how you ended up becoming whatever position you hold today," she said.

Rakhi Sawant reminds Kangana Ranaut of 2024 Chandigarh airport slap incident

The Main Hoon Na actress went on to call Kangana a "chudail" (witch) and slammed her for targeting Gen Z, particularly young women. "What kind of things are you saying about the girls of our country? What are you saying about my students, about the daughters of our nation? You had faced a slap incident at the airport, didn’t you? Aren’t you afraid? You will face people’s anger everywhere if you continue like this," she said, referring to the 2024 Chandigarh airport incident in which Kangana was allegedly slapped by a CISF constable over her remarks on the farmers' protest.

Rakhi Sawant challenges Kangana Ranaut to step out without security

Rakhi further challenged Kangana to step out without security and face the public on her own. "You have been given security and are moving around with that protection. If you have the courage, walk around alone like we do. Then you will understand the power and the strength of the country's youth. Sitting in Parliament, what kind of statements are you making? You are speaking so negatively about the girls of the country," said Rakhi. She also brought up Kangana's past in Bollywood, calling her a "gutter mouth" while questioning her moral authority to comment on young women. "Look at your own character and what all you have done in Bollywood. Look at your own character. You have such a foul mouth. You cannot speak against the girls of my country," she added.

Kangana Ranaut's controversial comments on Gen Z protesters

The controversy began after Kangana shared a series of Instagram Stories criticising videos from the CJP-led student protests, calling them "puke-inducing" and describing some Gen Z protesters as "Generation Gutter". She accused sections of the youth of using abusive language, questioned their upbringing, and claimed that some "westernised" young women flaunt independence without earning it. Kangana also alleged that many among them were "not good at studies", lived off their parents' money, and sought freedom without taking responsibility for their actions, triggering widespread backlash from political leaders, celebrities and social media users.

READ | Why Bombay HC said Rajesh Khanna's iconic bungalow Aashirwad can't be called 'haunted' or 'cursed'?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Criticise the government, not India': Harish Salve says don't denigrate the nation online
'Criticise the government, not India': Harish Salve says don't denigrate nation
Donald Trump issues warning to Iran after surprise attack on US base, says 'will beat the s**t out of them'
Donald Trump issues warning to Iran after surprise attack on US base
Viral Video | Rakhi Sawant bashes Kangana Ranaut for attacking Gen Z protesters: 'Chudail, aur thappad khaane hain?'
Rakhi Sawant calls Kangana Ranaut 'chudail' for attacking Gen Z protesters
CWG 2026: Indian boxers assure nine medals as Sakshi, Arundhati, Sachin, Ankush and Narender reach semis
CWG 2026: Indian boxers assure nine medals, five enter semis
Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind to host FIRST SCREENING of Spider-Man Brand New Day in India, admits 'Gen Z filmgoer does not want to...'
Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind to host FIRST SCREENING of Spider-Man 4
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement