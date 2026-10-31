Viral video: Rakesh Roshan gets brutally trolled for giggling at Sanjay Gupta's funeral, furious netizens say 'yeh duniya aisi hi hai'

While Sanjay Gupta's close friends and family members were in tears, Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan, was seen giggling and laughing at his funeral. We wonder what would be so funny in such a situation.

Sanjay Gupta's demise is still a nightmare for his closest associates and family. While they are trying to gather the courage to cope with the loss, we also witnessed some people who can't control their gossip or jokes, even when they have gathered to pay their respects. Among them is Hrithik Roshan's father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. Soon after the news of Sanjay's demise broke, Sr Roshan arrived at his residence to show his solidarity with the Guptas. However, one video from the gathering left netizens furious, thinking about how insensitive we have become as a society.

Rakesh Roshan captured giggling at the final journey of Sanjay Gupta

Instant Bollywood shared a video in which Rakesh Roshan is seen along with an emotionally broken, weeping Milap Zaveri. The video captured Milap's breakdown while learning about the demise of his 'Guru', but then it jumps to a visual where we can see Rakesh laughing and giggling with another senior citizen, probably from the film industry. Sanjay passed away at 57, that too after suffering a fatal fall in his kitchen. His passing is tragic, and no matter what the gossip was, Rakesh's reaction is badly timed, leaving netizens amused.

Watch the viral video

Netizens lost their cool on Rakesh Roshan

As a result, the viral video welcomed brutal backlash against Rakesh Roshan. A netizen wrote, "Wo ro raha hai, takla Roshan has raha hai." Another netizen wrote, "Condolences? Why laughing?" One of the netizens wrote, "Hasste koun hai ek funeral wale mahol mein!" An internet user wrote, "Comedy show mein gaya hai kya ye…. Kalyug at its peak."

Roshan and Gupta's association

For the unversed, Sanjay Gupta directed the last productions of Roshans, under the banner FilmKraft. His 2017 action thriller Kaabil, starring Hrithik and Yami Gautam, was a commercial hit and Sanjay's biggest box office success.

Also read: Sanjay Gupta demise: Sanjay Dutt gets emotional remembering his close friend, promises to fulfil his dream: 'I will make Kaante 2'

Sanjay Gupta's funeral

As per the latest information from Sanjay's family, his cremation will take place at 7.30 pm in Versova, Mumbai.