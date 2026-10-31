FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Public Impeachment: Gyanesh Kumar to face treason trial? Kharge accuses CEC of vote theft on PM Modi's behest

Public Impeachment: Gyanesh Kumar to face treason trial? Kharge accuses CEC

AR Rahman Mumbai concert: Jonita Gandhi, AR Ameen to join Ramayana composer on The Wonderment Tour

AR Rahman Mumbai concert Jonita Gandhi, AR Ameen to join Ramayana composer

Viral video: Rakesh Roshan gets brutally trolled for giggling at Sanjay Gupta's funeral, furious netizens say 'yeh duniya aisi hi hai'

Rakesh Roshan gets brutally trolled for giggling at Sanjay Gupta's funeral

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video

Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Rakesh Roshan gets brutally trolled for giggling at Sanjay Gupta's funeral, furious netizens say 'yeh duniya aisi hi hai'

While Sanjay Gupta's close friends and family members were in tears, Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan, was seen giggling and laughing at his funeral. We wonder what would be so funny in such a situation.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 31, 2026, 05:53 PM IST

Viral video: Rakesh Roshan gets brutally trolled for giggling at Sanjay Gupta's funeral, furious netizens say 'yeh duniya aisi hi hai'
Rakesh Roshan at Sanjay Gupta's funeral (Image source: Screengrab, file photo)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sanjay Gupta's demise is still a nightmare for his closest associates and family. While they are trying to gather the courage to cope with the loss, we also witnessed some people who can't control their gossip or jokes, even when they have gathered to pay their respects. Among them is Hrithik Roshan's father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. Soon after the news of Sanjay's demise broke, Sr Roshan arrived at his residence to show his solidarity with the Guptas. However, one video from the gathering left netizens furious, thinking about how insensitive we have become as a society. 

Rakesh Roshan captured giggling at the final journey of Sanjay Gupta

Instant Bollywood shared a video in which Rakesh Roshan is seen along with an emotionally broken, weeping Milap Zaveri. The video captured Milap's breakdown while learning about the demise of his 'Guru', but then it jumps to a visual where we can see Rakesh laughing and giggling with another senior citizen, probably from the film industry. Sanjay passed away at 57, that too after suffering a fatal fall in his kitchen. His passing is tragic, and no matter what the gossip was, Rakesh's reaction is badly timed, leaving netizens amused. 

Watch the viral video 

Netizens lost their cool on Rakesh Roshan

As a result, the viral video welcomed brutal backlash against Rakesh Roshan. A netizen wrote, "Wo ro raha hai, takla Roshan has raha hai." Another netizen wrote, "Condolences? Why laughing?" One of the netizens wrote, "Hasste koun hai ek funeral wale mahol mein!" An internet user wrote, "Comedy show mein gaya hai kya ye…. Kalyug at its peak." 

Roshan and Gupta's association

For the unversed, Sanjay Gupta directed the last productions of Roshans, under the banner FilmKraft. His 2017 action thriller Kaabil, starring Hrithik and Yami Gautam, was a commercial hit and Sanjay's biggest box office success. 

Also read: Sanjay Gupta demise: Sanjay Dutt gets emotional remembering his close friend, promises to fulfil his dream: 'I will make Kaante 2'

Sanjay Gupta's funeral 

As per the latest information from Sanjay's family, his cremation will take place at 7.30 pm in Versova, Mumbai. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Public Impeachment: Gyanesh Kumar to face treason trial? Kharge accuses CEC of vote theft on PM Modi's behest
Public Impeachment: Gyanesh Kumar to face treason trial? Kharge accuses CEC
AR Rahman Mumbai concert: Jonita Gandhi, AR Ameen to join Ramayana composer on The Wonderment Tour
AR Rahman Mumbai concert Jonita Gandhi, AR Ameen to join Ramayana composer
Who is second wife of Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah? Know about reputed journalist, he married
Who is second wife of Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah? Know about reputed journalist
Viral video: Rakesh Roshan gets brutally trolled for giggling at Sanjay Gupta's funeral, furious netizens say 'yeh duniya aisi hi hai'
Rakesh Roshan gets brutally trolled for giggling at Sanjay Gupta's funeral
Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari reveals he took 6 years for THIS scene, Ranbir Kapoor lauds director: 'You do feel bad when someone...'
Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari reveals he took 6 years for THIS scene, Ranbir reacts
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West
From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement