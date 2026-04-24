Viral video: Rakesh Bedi breaks silence on getting Rs 1 crore bonus for Dhurandhar, debunks rumours with sarcasm: 'Kiski jeb mein hai bata do'

Rakesh Bedi has finally reacted to the rumours of receiving Rs 1 crore bonus from the producers, Aditya Dhar-Lokesh Dhar, due to his performance in the Dhurandhar franchise.

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has finally reacted to the reports of receiving Rs 1 crore bonus from Dhurandhar producers, and his response is funny and shocking at the same time. There have been reports, quoting Bollywood Hungama's article, that Rakesh got a Rs 1 crore bonus from Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar due to the love he's getting for his performance. However, Rakesh has now revealed that the whole bonus thing is just a baseless rumour. He didn't receive the money.

Rakesh Bedi on getting awarded with Rs 1 crore

Rakesh decided to respond to the reports through social media. He dropped a video in which he said, "Aaj kal internet pe ek video bada viral ho raha hai. Kai log mujhe bhej rahe hai video, media wale, friends sab bhej rahe hai video, ki mujhe production house se, Dhurandhar ke baad Rs 1 crore mila hai (These days, a video is going viral on the internet. Many people are sending it to me—media people, friends—everyone is sharing this video saying that I received ₹1 crore from the production house after Dhurandhar)."

Rakesh called out the reports and said, "Bhaiya, woh kaha pada hai, kiske ghar mein pada hai, kiski jeb mein hai, mujhe bata do yaar. Kisne chupa ke rakha hai, mujhe bata do, main le lu. Kyuki mere account mein toh ab tak nahi aaya hai (Brother, where is that money? In whose house is it lying? In whose pocket is it? Please tell me! Who has hidden it—just let me know, I’ll go and take it. Because it hasn’t come into my account yet)."

Rakesh Bedi might never reveal if he'll get the bonus

The veteran artiste further added, "Aur agar aa gaya toh bata du, ya shayad na batau, lekin filhaal nahi mila hai yaar. Abhi tak toh kuch nahi (And if it does come, I’ll let you know… or maybe I won’t. But as of now, I haven’t received anything. Nothing so far)."

About Dhurandhar

The two-part franchise has become the biggest Indian film ever produced, grossing over Rs 3000 crores worldwide. The sequel to Dhurandhar (The Revenge) is still running in cinemas, despite facing tough competition from Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla.