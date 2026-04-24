Pakistan Army kills 10-year-old child, 22 TTP militants in fresh clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
TCS Nashik Row: Four employees arrested in a separate sexual harassment case, details here
Pakistan terror racket busted in India? 2 arrested in Noida in connection with ISI-backed plot
Viral video: Rakesh Bedi breaks silence on getting Rs 1 crore bonus for Dhurandhar, debunks rumours with sarcasm: 'Kiski jeb mein hai bata do'
Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani, made huge investment purchases 3 homes in Bandra, It's price will leave you shocked
MI vs CSK: Mahela Jayawardene reveals reason behind sending Shardul Thakur as impact sub despite shoulder injury
West Bengal Elections 2026: Home minister Amit Shah predicts big victory for BJP, says 'will win 110 seats in phase-1'
Annu Kapoor accuses Om Puri of ‘ruining and betraying’ sister Seema Kapoor's life: ‘I could not do anything’
Why Surat is home to India’s most trusted saree manufacturers ?
Pawan Khera's Legal Trouble Continues: Gauhati HC rejects Congress leader's anticipatory bail in case filed by Assam CM’s wife
BOLLYWOOD
Rakesh Bedi has finally reacted to the rumours of receiving Rs 1 crore bonus from the producers, Aditya Dhar-Lokesh Dhar, due to his performance in the Dhurandhar franchise.
Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has finally reacted to the reports of receiving Rs 1 crore bonus from Dhurandhar producers, and his response is funny and shocking at the same time. There have been reports, quoting Bollywood Hungama's article, that Rakesh got a Rs 1 crore bonus from Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar due to the love he's getting for his performance. However, Rakesh has now revealed that the whole bonus thing is just a baseless rumour. He didn't receive the money.
Rakesh Bedi on getting awarded with Rs 1 crore
Rakesh decided to respond to the reports through social media. He dropped a video in which he said, "Aaj kal internet pe ek video bada viral ho raha hai. Kai log mujhe bhej rahe hai video, media wale, friends sab bhej rahe hai video, ki mujhe production house se, Dhurandhar ke baad Rs 1 crore mila hai (These days, a video is going viral on the internet. Many people are sending it to me—media people, friends—everyone is sharing this video saying that I received ₹1 crore from the production house after Dhurandhar)."
Rakesh called out the reports and said, "Bhaiya, woh kaha pada hai, kiske ghar mein pada hai, kiski jeb mein hai, mujhe bata do yaar. Kisne chupa ke rakha hai, mujhe bata do, main le lu. Kyuki mere account mein toh ab tak nahi aaya hai (Brother, where is that money? In whose house is it lying? In whose pocket is it? Please tell me! Who has hidden it—just let me know, I’ll go and take it. Because it hasn’t come into my account yet)."
Rakesh Bedi might never reveal if he'll get the bonus
The veteran artiste further added, "Aur agar aa gaya toh bata du, ya shayad na batau, lekin filhaal nahi mila hai yaar. Abhi tak toh kuch nahi (And if it does come, I’ll let you know… or maybe I won’t. But as of now, I haven’t received anything. Nothing so far)."
About Dhurandhar
The two-part franchise has become the biggest Indian film ever produced, grossing over Rs 3000 crores worldwide. The sequel to Dhurandhar (The Revenge) is still running in cinemas, despite facing tough competition from Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla.