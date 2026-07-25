FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Rajpal Yadav backs NEET paper leak protest, says dialogue is esstenial to bring peace: 'Sarkar humari...'

Rajpal Yadav backs NEET paper leak protest, says dialogue is esstential

'Do Not Share': Govt debunks AI fake videos of PM Modi, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, flags Pakistani propaganda

Govt debunks AI fake videos of PM Modi, Piyush Goyal, flags Pakistani propaganda

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says 'new generation asks questions, we've to explain'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says 'new generation asks questions, we've to explain'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Rajpal Yadav backs NEET paper leak protest, says dialogue is esstenial to bring peace: 'Sarkar humari...'

Rajpal Yadav also shared an important message amid the student protests, expressing his support for the youth and hoping for a peaceful solution.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 25, 2026, 10:39 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Rajpal Yadav backs NEET paper leak protest, says dialogue is esstenial to bring peace: 'Sarkar humari...'
Rajpal Yadav, student protest at Jantar Mantar (Image source: Instagram, Twitter)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Rajpal Yadav has expressed his views on the protests over the NEET paper leak. In an Instagram video, he said, “The government is ours, and the children are ours too. Dialogue is extremely important, and through dialogue, it is essential to find a smooth and constructive way forward. It should be a path where everyone is respected, everyone is treated with love, and everyone lives in peace. Jai Hind.”

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet on Friday approved amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to strengthen the anti-paper leak law amid continuing nationwide protests. According to sources, the proposed amendment Bill is likely to be tabled in Parliament on Monday, July 27.

Here's the viral video of Rajpal Yadav

In another move, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has terminated 47 officials from service in a major crackdown by the agency, sources said on Friday, noting that legal and criminal actions will also be taken against some of these officials. The sources said that the steps are part of a complete overhaul of NTA that has been in controversy over paper leaks.

Also read: Viral video: Akanksha Puri claims she was offered money, tickets, stay to join CJP student protest, netizens brutally troll her: 'Yeh kaun hai?'

The move is the sixth big decision in 24 hours by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has said that those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared, the sources said. NTA holds the NEET-UG exam, for which a retest was done in June this year after the paper leak led to cancellation of the test held in May. There has been a long protest in the national capital over the paper leaks, with activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Also read: 'Salman Khan darr gaya': Superstar BLASTS trolls mocking him for being 'BJP mouthpiece', fans say 'Narendra Modi toh aapse darta hai'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Non-Negotiable': CJP hardens stand ahead of round 3 talks with govt, demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
'Non-Negotiable': CJP hardens stand ahead of round 3 talks with govt
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway traffic chaos: Thousands stranded for over 15 hours amid heavy rain
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway traffic chaos: Thousands stranded for over 15 hours
Viral video: Rajpal Yadav backs NEET paper leak protest, says dialogue is esstenial to bring peace: 'Sarkar humari...'
Rajpal Yadav backs NEET paper leak protest, says dialogue is esstential
Viral video: Rajpal Yadav backs NEET paper leak protest, says dialogue is esstenial to bring peace: 'Sarkar humari...'
Rajpal Yadav backs NEET paper leak protest, says dialogue is esstential
'Do Not Share': Govt debunks AI fake videos of PM Modi, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, flags Pakistani propaganda
Govt debunks AI fake videos of PM Modi, Piyush Goyal, flags Pakistani propaganda
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement