Viral video: Rajpal Yadav backs NEET paper leak protest, says dialogue is esstenial to bring peace: 'Sarkar humari...'

Rajpal Yadav also shared an important message amid the student protests, expressing his support for the youth and hoping for a peaceful solution.

Actor Rajpal Yadav has expressed his views on the protests over the NEET paper leak. In an Instagram video, he said, “The government is ours, and the children are ours too. Dialogue is extremely important, and through dialogue, it is essential to find a smooth and constructive way forward. It should be a path where everyone is respected, everyone is treated with love, and everyone lives in peace. Jai Hind.”

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet on Friday approved amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to strengthen the anti-paper leak law amid continuing nationwide protests. According to sources, the proposed amendment Bill is likely to be tabled in Parliament on Monday, July 27.

Here's the viral video of Rajpal Yadav

In another move, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has terminated 47 officials from service in a major crackdown by the agency, sources said on Friday, noting that legal and criminal actions will also be taken against some of these officials. The sources said that the steps are part of a complete overhaul of NTA that has been in controversy over paper leaks.

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The move is the sixth big decision in 24 hours by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has said that those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared, the sources said. NTA holds the NEET-UG exam, for which a retest was done in June this year after the paper leak led to cancellation of the test held in May. There has been a long protest in the national capital over the paper leaks, with activist Sonam Wangchuk.

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