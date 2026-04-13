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Viral video: Rajat Bedi's reaction to Asha Bhosle's demise leaves netizens angry, actor gets mercilessly trolled: 'Kitna overacting kar raha hai'

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Asha Bhosle's tragic life: Padma Vibhushan singer lost father at 9, was abused by in-laws, her daughter died by suicide, son passed away due to cancer

Asha Bhosle's tragic life: Padma Vibhushan singer lost father at 9, was abused

Viral video: Rajat Bedi's reaction to Asha Bhosle's demise leaves netizens angry, actor gets mercilessly trolled: 'Kitna overacting kar raha hai'

Viral video: Rajat Bedi's reaction to Asha Bhosle's demise leaves netizens angry

Reclaiming the Political Economy of Farming: Leadership, Reform, and the Remaking of Tamil Nadu’s Agrarian Compact

Reclaiming the Political Economy of Farming: Leadership, Reform, and the Remakin

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Asha Bhosle's tragic life: Padma Vibhushan singer lost father at 9, was abused by in-laws, her daughter died by suicide, son passed away due to cancer

Asha Bhosle's tragic life: Padma Vibhushan singer lost father at 9, was abused

Who is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter set for big Bollywood debut with Rishab Shetty

Who is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter set for big Bollywood debut wit

Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at the legendary singer’s net worth, legacy, business empire, awards and more

Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at legendary singer’s net worth

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Viral video: Rajat Bedi's reaction to Asha Bhosle's demise leaves netizens angry, actor gets mercilessly trolled: 'Kitna overacting kar raha hai'

Actor Rajat Bedi is getting slammed for his 'overacting' after hearing the news of Asha Bhosle's demise

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 13, 2026, 11:31 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Rajat Bedi's reaction to Asha Bhosle's demise leaves netizens angry, actor gets mercilessly trolled: 'Kitna overacting kar raha hai'
Rajat Bedi
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Asha Bhosle's demise is one sad reality that her fans are finding it difficult to live with. The legendary singer passed away at 92, leaving her millions of admirers heartbroken forever. Asha Tai's demise has jolted Bollywood, and several celebrities, politicians, sportsperson have paid condolences to the departed soul. Among them is actor Rajat Bedi. The popular villain of the 90s and 2000s made a striking comeback in 2025 with Aryan Khan's debut directorial, OTT series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Rajat regained popularity and was among the widely discussed topics on social media. However, his recent appearance has earned him more trolling than appreciation. 

Also read: Viral video: Asha Bhosle admitted 'jeevan yahi khatam hona chaiye', wished to die after going to this place, revealed how faith in God caused miracle

Rajat Bedi reacts to Asha Bhosle's demise 

On Sunday afternoon, Rajat Bedi was among the first contestants to react to the demise of Asha Bhosle. Rajat was spotted in the city by the paparazzi. While posing for photos, one of the paps informed him about the death of Asha Tai. Rajat acted surprised and shocked, but it was unintentionally funny. While expressing his grief over the loss, Rajat said, "It's a big loss to the industry." While keeping one hand near his stomach, Rajat took a long pause and mourned Asha Tai's demise, saying that his sincere condolences are with her family. The video of Rajat came into the netizens' attention, and they caught his weird body behaviour, which led to trolling. 

Watch the viral video

Netizens' reactions to Rajat Bedi's condolence 

Several internet users slammed Rajat and suggested that he should not overreact to everything. "Kitna overacting kar raha hai," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Dard kidney main ho raha hai." One of the netizens wrote, "Yaha bhi acting nahi hui." 

Also read: Asha Bhosle demise: The strange conincidences of life and death between her and sister Lata Mangeshkar, that will leave you shocked

Asha Bhosle's funeral 

The final journey of Asha Bhosle will be concluded at Dadar crematorium. The Padma Vibhushan recipient will be cremated at 4 pm. In the morning, the family has opened the doors of their residence for Tai's fans to take antim darshan of her.

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Viral video: Rajat Bedi's reaction to Asha Bhosle's demise leaves netizens angry, actor gets mercilessly trolled: 'Kitna overacting kar raha hai'
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