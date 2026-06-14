Viral video: Raghu Ram makes big reveal, reveals if he 'abused' Cockroach Janta Party's head Abhijeet Dipke in old Roadies video: 'Kitni fatti hai'

Raghu Ram has finally revealed if he abused the Cockroach Janta Party's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, during the Roadies audition, putting all rumours to rest.

Raghu Ram, the former judge of Roadies, has commented on the viral audition clip, claiming that it is of Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke. CJP has certainly impacted the youth and even irked the ruling party's followers. For the past few days, an old Roadies audition clip has gone viral. In the video, a young man is seen getting insulted and abused by Roadies' former hot-headed judge, Raghu Ram. The video clip went viral as it surfaced, stating that the contestant who was heavily criticised is none other than Abhijeet. The rumours have finally settled, as Raghu Ram himself commented on the viral video.

Raghu Ram on the viral Roadies audition video

Raghu dropped a video, setting the record straight, and said, "Really! Mujhe bataya ja raha hai ki mera ek purana Roadies ka interview, jaha pe main ek ladke pe bhadak raha hu, dhakke maar raha hu, gaali de raha hu, aur woh trend ho raha hai aaj kal. Log keh raha hai ki woh Cockroach Janta Party ke founder Abhijeet Dipke hai. Fake. Main usse kabhi mila hi nahi hoon (I am being told that an old *Roadies* interview of mine—where I’m lashing out at a guy, shoving him, and swearing—is trending these days. People are claiming that the guy is Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the 'Cockroach Janta Party'. That’s fake. I have never even met him)."

Watch the viral video

Raghu Ram lauds Cockroach Janta Party

Raghu further praised the impact of the Cockroach Janta Party and stated that this fake narrative is set by the followers of the BJP, who are afraid of him and his youth movement. "Jin logo ne isse failane ki koshish ki, aur jo inhe believe kar rahe hai, kitni fatti hai tumhari cockroaches se yaar. Jooth bolke uske baat ko katne ki koshish karte ho. Tumhare pass bolne ke liye kuch bhi nahi, literally (To those who tried to spread this and those who believe it—you guys are absolutely terrified of cockroaches, aren't you? You try to refute what was said by spouting lies. You literally have nothing to say)." Raghu concluded, laughing out loud. With the clarification, it's evident that even Raghu Ram is also supporting the Cockroach Janta Party.

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