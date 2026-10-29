Viral video: Puneet Issar BLASTS Naseeruddin Shah, challenges him to defeat BJP in election: 'Utariye maidaan mein'

Soon after, Naseeruddin Shah openly slammed Narendra Modi's BJP, Puneet Issar stood in support of the ruling party, and questioned his selective criticism.

Actor Puneet Issar has reacted to Naseeruddin Shah's outburst against the BJP, supporting students of JNU, and also challenged him to contest an election if he hates Narendra Modi's ruling party and defeat it.

Calling Naseeruddin his senior, teacher, and a respected artist, Issar told IANS that while everyone has the right to express their opinion and criticise the government, they should also speak up against those who allegedly seek to divide the country. Puneet told IANS: "First of all, Mr. Naseeruddin Shah is our senior; he has been our teacher, he is respected, he is a very good artist. But I just want to say that when you talk, you should not talk selectively. You have become a speaker on so many issues of the world; you sit as a mute, then you do not talk."

Puneet Isshar questions Naseeruddin Shah's identity as an Indian

"On one hand, you respond to everything according to the leftist ideology of the Naxalite ideology. On the other hand, you respond to everything according to the leftist ideology of the Naxalite ideology." The actor further added, "The Tukde-Tukde-Gang, the JNU gang, the criminals who are in jail, the terrorists, The Tukde-Tukde-Gang, the criminals who are in jail, the terrorists, the criminals who are in jail, If you support those people, then what happened to your being an Indian?"

Contest the election, defeat BJP: Puneet Isshar to Naseeruddin Shah

Puneet continued, "So my point is that you have every right to have your own opinion; you have the right to speak against the government. But you don't like the government that has come. You get down to the ground, you fight the elections, you win, you defeat the government. This government was not made on a whim; people have chosen this government." "They have come after choosing."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On actor Naseeruddin Shah, actor Puneet Issar says, "First of all, Naseeruddin Shah saheb is our senior. He has been our teacher, he is respected, and he is a very fine artist. But my only point is that when you speak, you should not be selective. On how many issues concerning the world and India do you remain silent, sitting quietly like a mute spectator? You single out one-sided, left-leaning and Naxal-leaning views and respond to everything from that ideological perspective. Look at these 'Tukde-Tukde' gangs and people from JNU. When it comes to convicted criminals in our country and terrorists who are currently in jail, they talk about their release and speak in their favour. If you support such people, then what does it mean to be Indian? You have every right to express your views and speak against the government. But if you do not like the government that has come to power, step into the political arena. Contest elections, win and defeat this government. This government did not come to power arbitrarily; the people of this country chose it and elected it..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 28, 2026

Puneet asked Naseeruddin Shah to fight elections, and added, "So whatever is your response, whatever is your ideology, you come and stand in the elections. Fight the elections, bring your ideologies to the forefront. After winning, change the government. Who has stopped you? When there is a problem in our country, you remain silent. You don't talk about it."

He said that the veteran star would remain silent.

Puneet Isshar hits back at Naseeruddin Shah's selective criticism

"You will remain silent at that time. That is why I say that selective criticism is a very wrong thing. I say that selective criticism is a very wrong thing. When it comes to national interest, those who want to destroy our country, those who want to break our country into pieces, those who speak anti-India, why don't you raise your voice against them?"

Puneet concluded: "Then you become dumb; you are ridiculed. You want to support such people who want to divide our country, who want to break the country. So this is completely wrong. You are our respected leader; I respect you. You have been my head, my teacher. But you don't have the right to speak on one side."