In the clip, Karan Johar askes a fun question: if Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai, and Priyanka Chopra were to compete in a beauty pageant and Preity were the judge, who would she pick as the winner?

A throwback video from Koffee with Karan featuring Preity Zinta and Abhishek Bachchan is going viral on social media, and it’s winning hearts.

In the throwback clip, Karan Johar askes a fun question: if Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai, and Priyanka Chopra were to compete in a beauty pageant and Preity were the judge, who would she pick as the winner?

Without hesitation, Preity replies, “Aishwarya Rai.” Her response surprises Abhishek, who says, “It’s unfair. I think they all deserve to win.” But Preity stands by her opinion, saying, “Sorry guys, I find her the most beautiful. I think she deserves to win all the beauty pageants.”

Watch:

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan first met in 1999 during the photoshoot for their film Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke. Abhishek, expecting a diva, was pleasantly surprised by Aishwarya's warmth and humility. Their friendship blossomed over subsequent collaborations in films like Kuch Naa Kaho and Guru, laying the foundation for their enduring relationship. ​

Abhishek Bachchan fell in love with Aishwarya Rai during Dhoom 2. They got engaged in January 2007 and married on April 20, 2007, in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence, following Hindu, North Indian, and Bengali traditions. Aishwarya, deeply religious, lived with her family in Bandra before marriage. The couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011.