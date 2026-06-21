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Pratik Gandhi says 'we need Mahatma Gandhi', calls him 'India's first Alpha male', gets brutally trolled: 'Bakchodi ki bhi seema hoti hai'

A clip from Pratik Gandhi's old interview is going viral for the wrong reasons. As the actor backed Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy, netizens brutally trolled him.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 21, 2026, 09:36 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Pratik Gandhi says 'we need Mahatma Gandhi', calls him 'India's first Alpha male', gets brutally trolled: 'Bakchodi ki bhi seema hoti hai'
Pratik Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi (Image source: Instagram, Twitter)
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Actor Pratik Gandhi is a true Gandhian. He's a strong follower of Mahatma Gandhi, and emphasised today the world needs a person like him, and not Adolf Hitler. However, netizens didn't agree with him, and they brutally trolled him. A few months back, he, along with Vineet Kumar, Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter, Raghubir Yadav, and others, joined for a round table discussion with Yuvaa. A clip from the interview went viral for the wrong reasons, and the Scam 1992 actor is getting heavily criticised for it. 

Pratik Gandhi says we need Mahatma Gandhi, not Adolf Hitler

During the conversation, Pratik discussed why a persona like Mahatma Gandhi is more than required in such times. He said, "Sabko lagta hai ki you don't need Gandhi this time. Gandhi se aap haath jodenge toh kaun rukta hai yaar. Ek gaal ke badle dusra gaal diya toh saamne wala maar hi dega. Haath uthana kaun nahi chahta. Jiske paas bahut power hai, jisko darr lagta hai, woh sabse phele haath uthayega. Uski awaaz sabse phele upar hoti hai. You see, in meetings, also, the most powerful person will not shout. He knows things are in his control. Toh abhi you don't need Gandhi, but Hitler, and then the world proves time and again that you need Gandhi more than ever before." 

Is Mahatma Gandhi India's first alpha male? 

When the host claimed that Mahatma Gandhi is India's first alpha male, Pratik agreed and added, "It is a true alpha character, and I felt it so many times." For the unversed, Pratik is playing Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in Hansal Mehta's web show, Gandhi. His views are strongly influenced by his understanding of personality. However, netizens aren't convinced by him and brutally trolled him. 

Also read: Viral video: 'Liar' Gippy Grewal admits not having 'friendly relation' with Salman Khan, gets brutally trolled: 'G**d lagi fatne, shirni lagi batne'

Netizens slam Pratik Gandhi 

The video went viral on X, and several netizens slammed the actor. "The biggest fraud in independent India is that we still worship Gandhi...Nothing but contempt for him," wrote a netizen. Another netizen said, "Praising Gandhi is not a yardstick for becoming Alpha in this country! We'd had many greats in this country who dwarf Gandhi!" One of the netizens wrote, "We already had one Gandhi, and we saw partition. What did Gandhi ever achieve? Post world war 2 - All countries got their independence." An internet user wrote, "Bakchodi ki bhi seema hoti hai."

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