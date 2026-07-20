Viral video: Prakash Raj waves Indian constitution during CJP Chalo Sansad march - Watch

Prakash Raj has been among the most outspoken critics of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre. His participation in the CJP's Chalo Sansad march comes as no surprise, given his consistent support for the students-led movement and Sonam Wangchuk.

Prakash Raj joined the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Chalo Sansad' march in New Delhi on Monday, with a video of him holding aloft a copy of the Indian Constitution quickly going viral on social media. Raj was seen marching alongside protesters as thousands gathered to press for action over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination and broader concerns over the country's education system.

The march, which began from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament during the Monsoon Session, witnessed a heavy police presence amid heightened security arrangements. CJP representatives later met Union Health Minister JP Nadda and submitted a memorandum outlining their key demands.

Raj's participation comes as no surprise, given his consistent support for the CJP movement. Over the last two months, the Singham actor has attended the party's protests in Bengaluru and Delhi, publicly backed activist Sonam Wangchuk's agitation, and repeatedly urged citizens to join the 'Chalo Sansad' campaign. He has also criticised the authorities over Wangchuk's detention during his hunger strike, calling for greater accountability and democratic dialogue.

VIDEO | Delhi: Actor-activist Prakash Raj joins Cockroach Janta Party protest, waves constitution to loud cheers from protesters.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/kSkzytVyCR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2026

The National Award-winning actor has, for several years, been among the most outspoken critics of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre. Raj has frequently used his public platforms to question the government's policies on issues ranging from freedom of expression and secularism to governance and democratic institutions. His remarks have often triggered political debates, while also drawing criticism from BJP leaders and supporters.

With his latest appearance at the CJP march, Prakash Raj has once again reaffirmed his support for the protest movement. As videos of him waving the Constitution continue to circulate online, the actor's participation has added another high-profile voice to one of the country's most closely watched public agitations.

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