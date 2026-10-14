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Viral video: Prakash Raj slams Narendra Modi's BJP for sending CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to judicial custody: 'Poora desh jantar mantar banega'

As Delhi police sent CJP's Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to judicial custody, Prakash Raj openly slammed PM Narendra Modi's BJP governement.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 14, 2026, 01:05 PM IST

Viral video: Prakash Raj slams Narendra Modi's BJP for sending CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to judicial custody: 'Poora desh jantar mantar banega'
Prakash Raj, Narendra Modi (Image source: Twitter, Instagram)
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Actor Prakash Raj has slammed Narendra Modi and his BJP government for sending the Cockroach Janta Party's founder, Sourav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka to 5-day judicial custody, calling India's Prime Minister 'afraid and desperate'. For the unversed, Das and Ranka were detained by the Delhi Police after allegedly breaching barricades and entering Jantar Mantar with the National Flag after being de-notified as a designated protest site. 

Hawa ki rukh badal chuki hai: Prakash Raj

Prakash reacted to the act by the Delhi police and openly slammed the government for snatching Jantar Mantar and allotting Ramleela Maidan for protest, for which they need to pay Rs 50000 rent and the same amount as a deposit. On X, Prakash dropped a video, hinting at the change among the people. He said, "Saurav, Ashtosh, they went to Jantar Mantar with an Indian flag to protest that you removed it as a protest site. Detained. Five days in judicial custody. Why are you so desperate?" 

No detention for goondas government send? Prakash Raj asks burning questions

The Drishyam: The Conclusion actor further called out the hypocrisy of the government and said, "You have sent goondas into Delhi. They are beating the protesters. They are misbehaving with the female protesters. They are pushing the press. Unke liye kuch detention, police cases nahi hai. There are uniforms, police uniforms in the cars parked; lathis are parked, and the police are letting it go." 

Watch the viral video

Prakash Raj hits at Narendra Modi? 

The Tere Ishk Mein actor further criticised Narendra Modi and stated that he doesn't know how to fight cockroaches. He slammed the change of the protest site, and added, "So you removed Jantar Mantar and you are giving us Ram Leela Maidan, which is only two days free in this whole year. And we have to pay 50,000 rupees plus a 50,000 deposit. So is desh mein sawal poochne ke liye bhi paisa dena padhta hai. Why don't you shift it to Andaman, Nicobar Island, or some desert, or on top of the Himalayas? Bolna wahan jaake protest karo." 

Also read: 'Imran Khan is attempting to create anarchy': BJP Kirit Somaiya demands immediate arrest of Aamir Khan's nephew, alleges their Pakistani connection

Raj bashed Modi and asserted that he can give an order to change the site, but can't escape from the awakening of the people. "My friend, protest ka site badal sakte hain aap. Rok sakte hain. Lekin is desh ki aawaz ko aap daba nahi sakte hain. Pura desh Jantar Mantar banega. People will continue to ask questions," Prakash said. The actor mocked Modi and concluded, "Kya hai na, bachpan mein crocodile ko pakda. Lein cockroaches ko nahi sambhal pa rahe hain aap. It just shows how afraid you are, how desperate you are."

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