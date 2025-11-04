Viral video: Prakash Raj says 'National Awards are compromised', slams jury for awarding 'Files and Piles', ignoring Mammootty: 'They don't deserve..'

Prakash Raj has taken another jibe at the National Awards, and he was frank enough to call them 'compromised' for ignoring sheer talents and honouring propoganda.

Actor Prakash Raj is back, making another shocking statement about the government and its machinery. On Monday, the Kerala State Film Awards were announced, and Mammootty bagged Best Actor for his performance in Bramayugam. Prakash Raj was among the jury members, and while addressing the media, the Dabangg actor lauded Mammookka and other young actors competing with him in the Best Actor category.

At the press conference, Prakash said, "Yes, Mammookka is competing with youngsters and… but the point is, we don't look at him as a senior man and youngsters. The presence of Mammookka in Bramayugam, with a shot of the nuances he carried just with his presence, was very strong. And youngsters still have to have that expression. But despite it, when you see Tovino (Thomas) in… in A.R.M. or Asif Ali, I saw four of his films. We saw four of his films. And there was this effort of these youngsters to excel, and I think that's the influence of great actors like Mammookka and Lalettan (Mohanlal) on them."

Watch Prakash Raj taking a dig at the National Awards

" #Mammootty is competiting with youngsters. They should adore him follow him and try to reach that. This is not a charity organisation, it is to give who are the best" https://t.co/4MkQPIniN0 pic.twitter.com/rEL5DfIJWq — Btwits_Akash (@btwits_Akash_) November 3, 2025

The Wanted actor went on to express his fondness for Mammooka and admits he's also jealous of his art, but in a positive way. "When you look at the performing levels of these things and Mammookka's sheer presence and the nuances—he did not act, you know, the sort of nuances he brings in—is very, you know… I am very jealous of him, and I think he deserved that control over performances, which is a lesson." Prakash stated that youngsters should just adore and follow Mammootty and try to reach the milestone set by the veteran Malayalam star.

Prakash was asked why Mammootty was ignored at the National Awards, and the former didn't shy away from saying that the jury of the National Awards was 'compromised', which honours propaganda. Taking a dig at The Kashmir Files and The Kerela Story, he adds, "I don't mind saying that National Film Awards are compromised, and I am so happy to be a jury chairman of Kerala because when they called me, they said, 'We need an outsider who is experienced and we will not poke our hands into it and will let you take a decision'. You know, that is not happening in the National Awards, and we see it when Files and Piles are getting awards—we know what it is." At last, Prakash said, that the National Awards don't deserve a talent like Mammootty, "I think if such sort of a jury and such a national government exist, they don't deserve Mammookka."