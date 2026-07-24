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Viral video: Prakash Raj says he 'can see fear' in PM Narendra Modi, celebrates youth's victory, netizens loses cool: 'You shameless fellow'

Soon after PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation, assuring action on paper leaks, Prakash Raj reacted to his video, saying that he is scared by the power of youth.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 04:31 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Prakash Raj says he 'can see fear' in PM Narendra Modi, celebrates youth's victory, netizens loses cool: 'You shameless fellow'
Prakash Raj (Image source: Instagram, screengrab)
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Actor Prakash Raj has reacted to PM Narendra Modi's late-night video message, stating that even the biggest national leader is afraid of the youth's power. For the unversed, on Thursday night, Modi dropped a message, assuring strict action against the perpetrators of the paper leak, and explaining how they took strict measures ever since the NEET-UG paper leak happened, including the re-examination of the competitive exams. PM Modi's latest statement came after the nationwide protest of the students, seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest was initiated by Abhijeet Dipke's Cockroach Janta Party and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who later went on a 26-day hunger strike that finally ended on July 23. 

Prakash Raj reacts to PM Modi's latest video

On Friday midnight, Prakash Raj retweeted Modi's video, celebrating the fear in the PM's eyes, thanking the youth, and wrote. "Dar Gaya. I can see fear … thank you the youth of my country.. thank you my cockroaches for this .. thank you. #justasking." Prakash Raj's latest tweet went viral in no time, leaving the Modi bhakts miffed. 

Prakash Raj thanks Sonam Wangchuk for his hunger strike

In another tweet, the Tere Ishk Mein actor thanked activist Sonam Wangchuk for staying hungry for 26 days and fighting for the youth. He shared the latest photos of Sonam from the hospital, and wrote, "Thank you, @Wangchuk66 sir for your sacrifice and for being the conscience of the nation."

Netizens lose cool on Prakash Raj 

As expected, netizens were furious with the Heropanti actor's tweets, and they started trolling him brutally. A netizen wrote, "You shameless fellow." Another netizen wrote, "Tere jaise suar fear hi dekhega … actually he is still strong and confident to take our country to new heights and throw away anti-nationals like you from the country." One of the netizens wrote, "Idiot, you literally fled away from one state to another state in fear of getting arrested in a voter fraud case, and you ditched your Chamcha Ravan as soon as he got booked for blackmailing a woman with nude videos and UAPA was enacted on him."

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