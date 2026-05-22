Viral video: Prakash Raj ridicules PM Narendra Modi, enjoys ice cream in mango, proudly calls himself 'cockroach', netizens mercilessly bash him

Prakash Raj is back mocking the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and his die-hard fans have come with everything they got in defending their leader.

Prakash Raj is back again, and he's among the ones who are enjoying the emergence of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Calling it the ultimate meltdown of PM Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, Prakash has dropped another video that directly mocks Modi. The Tere Ishk Mein actor is one of the artistes who is following Abhijeet Dipke's satirical digital account, formed on May 16, 2026. As CJP surpassed the followers of the BJP on Instagram, Prakash celebrated the milestone by eating ice cream in a mango. The inclusion of the fruit is a direct mockery of Modi, as Akshay Kumar once questioned the PM, "Aap aam kaise khate hai (How do you eat mangoes)?"

What did Prakash Raj say to Narendra Modi?

In the video, Prakash shows a half-cut mango with ice cream in it, and says, "Yeh kya hai Modi ji, aam ko na, aise cut kar ke imam pasand hai. Is mein ice cream dal ke, cockroaches aise khate hai (You know Modiji? As for mangoes—I cut up just like this. Then, you add some ice cream to it—that is how the "cockroaches" eat it.)." He swallows a spoon of ice cream and smiles back at the camera.

Internet loses cool on Prakash Raj

The video left several of Modi's fans offended, and they brutally trolled him. A netizen wrote, "The hashtag is funny, but the NEET mess is actually serious. Thousands of students are losing a year because of these paper leaks and NTA failures. Satire is fine, but we need real accountability from the center now. Youth frustration is at an all-time high." Another netizen wrote, "My Mom used to say that Villains are villains only in movies. In reality, they are like us, normal People, and they are good Human Beings. They act only in the film as a character given to them. Looking at you and your behavior, I'm sure my mom was wrong on this. You're a total Villain!" One of the netizens wrote, "You're not a cockroach, you're a bedbug."

Also read: As PM Narendra Modi advises citizens to save fuel, petrol, Prakash Raj BLASTS him for 'destroying economy, jumlas of 2 crore jobs, 100 smart cities'

On the work front, Prakash Raj will soon be seen in Drishyam 3. The actor has completed the film and dropped a post about it on his Twitter. The third instalment in the Ajay Devgn-starrer will be released on October 2, 2026.