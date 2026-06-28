Viral video: Prakash Raj riddicules PM Narendra Modi, says 'giro mahaprabhu, girtey raho', netizens blast actor: 'Besharami se peete raho'

Prakash Raj has again taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dedicated Hubnath Pandey's poem 'Giro', and faced a massive backlash on the internet.

Actor Prakash Raj criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the new high for netizens. Whenever the Tere Ishk Mein actor questions, blasts, or slams Modi, a major section of netizens (which is mostly trolls) attacks him for sharing his viewpoint on a political personality, which is his and every Indian citizen's right in a democratic country. In his recent tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Prakash Raj's reshared the tweet of actor Rajendra Gupta reciting Hubnath Dubey's poem 'Giro'.

What is Giro?

The central idea of the popular poem Giro is falling in a symbolic sense from one's values, losing self-respect, where a person can go to any length to safeguard his lies, and continues compromising with his own conscience. A few lines from the poem read, "Itna giro ki sach aur jhooth ka farq hi na rahe. Itna giro ki apni hi nazron mein uth na pao, aur phir duniya ke saamne muskuraate raho."

Also read: Viral video: Suniel Shetty gets brutally trolled for saying his 'granddaughter worships' PM Narendra Modi: 'So disgusting to drag 15-month old baby'

How Prakash Raj mocked Modi?

Raj reshared the poem and dedicated it to Modi. Without naming him directly, he wrote, "Giro Mahaprabhu...Girthey Raho. #justasking." Netizens know that he has called out to Modi, and thus labeled him Mahaprabhu.

Here's the tweet

Netizens lost cool on Prakash Raj

As usual, Raj's tweet offended Modi's followers. They started criticising him and trolled him mercilessly. A netizen wrote, "Aur peethe raho !! Peethe raho!! Duniya bhi dekh raha hai.. aap kitne pee rahe ho!! Besharamsi se ppethe raho… itna peeyo ki girenge tho bhi patha na chaley… aur log chalte chalte tumhari mazha bhi le lengey.. aur logon ko hasaathe raho!!" Another netizen wrote, "U have personal disregard for Modiji....but don't think that you or some so-called socialist's ideology is embraced by all Indians. Coz, Indians can dig down what has happened and why it has happened." One of the netizens abused him and wrote, "Tu toh bol hi mat. Tere girne ki toh baat bhi nahi kar sakte. You are a Hindu-hater b****rd. Why do Hindus of South tolerate you, and why does anyone even cast you in movies?" On the work front, Prakash Raj will soon be seen in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3. The movie is scheduled for release on October 2, 2026.