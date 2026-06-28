FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Prakash Raj riddicules PM Narendra Modi, says 'giro mahaprabhu, girtey raho', netizens blast actor: 'Besharami se peete raho'

Viral video: Prakash Raj riddicules PM Narendra Modi, says 'giro mahaprabhu'

IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India Women opt to bat, check playing XIs

IND vs AUS LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: India Women opt to bat

'Unbearable': Sana Mir slams sexist abuse targeting Pakistan Women's team after T20 World Cup exit

'Unbearable': Sana Mir slams sexist abuse targeting Pakistan Women's team

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home

Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Prakash Raj riddicules PM Narendra Modi, says 'giro mahaprabhu, girtey raho', netizens blast actor: 'Besharami se peete raho'

Prakash Raj has again taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dedicated Hubnath Pandey's poem 'Giro', and faced a massive backlash on the internet.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 06:28 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Prakash Raj riddicules PM Narendra Modi, says 'giro mahaprabhu, girtey raho', netizens blast actor: 'Besharami se peete raho'
Prakash Raj, Narendra Modi (Image source: Twitter)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Prakash Raj criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the new high for netizens. Whenever the Tere Ishk Mein actor questions, blasts, or slams Modi, a major section of netizens (which is mostly trolls) attacks him for sharing his viewpoint on a political personality, which is his and every Indian citizen's right in a democratic country. In his recent tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Prakash Raj's reshared the tweet of actor Rajendra Gupta reciting Hubnath Dubey's poem 'Giro'. 

What is Giro?

The central idea of the popular poem Giro is falling in a symbolic sense from one's values, losing self-respect, where a person can go to any length to safeguard his lies, and continues compromising with his own conscience. A few lines from the poem read, "Itna giro ki sach aur jhooth ka farq hi na rahe. Itna giro ki apni hi nazron mein uth na pao, aur phir duniya ke saamne muskuraate raho."

Also read: Viral video: Suniel Shetty gets brutally trolled for saying his 'granddaughter worships' PM Narendra Modi: 'So disgusting to drag 15-month old baby'

How Prakash Raj mocked Modi? 

Raj reshared the poem and dedicated it to Modi. Without naming him directly, he wrote, "Giro Mahaprabhu...Girthey  Raho. #justasking." Netizens know that he has called out to Modi, and thus labeled him Mahaprabhu. 

Here's the tweet

Netizens lost cool on Prakash Raj

As usual, Raj's tweet offended Modi's followers. They started criticising him and trolled him mercilessly. A netizen wrote, "Aur peethe raho !! Peethe raho!! Duniya bhi dekh raha hai.. aap kitne pee rahe ho!! Besharamsi se ppethe raho… itna peeyo ki girenge tho bhi patha na chaley… aur log chalte chalte tumhari mazha bhi le lengey.. aur logon ko hasaathe raho!!" Another netizen wrote, "U have personal disregard for Modiji....but don't think that you or some so-called socialist's ideology is embraced by all Indians. Coz, Indians can dig down what has happened and why it has happened." One of the netizens abused him and wrote, "Tu toh bol hi mat. Tere girne ki toh baat bhi nahi kar sakte. You are a Hindu-hater b****rd. Why do Hindus of South tolerate you, and why does anyone even cast you in movies?" On the work front, Prakash Raj will soon be seen in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3. The movie is scheduled for release on October 2, 2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Prakash Raj riddicules PM Narendra Modi, says 'giro mahaprabhu, girtey raho', netizens blast actor: 'Besharami se peete raho'
Viral video: Prakash Raj riddicules PM Narendra Modi, says 'giro mahaprabhu'
'Unbearable': Sana Mir slams sexist abuse targeting Pakistan Women's team after T20 World Cup exit
'Unbearable': Sana Mir slams sexist abuse targeting Pakistan Women's team
Tennis great Novak Djokovic reveals long-awaited India plan, eyes first meeting with Virat Kohli after years of texting
Tennis great Novak Djokovic reveals long-awaited India plan
Saudi Arabia: 14 killed as Aramco helicopter crashes in Ras Tanura; investigation underway
Saudi Arabia: 14 killed as Aramco helicopter crashes in Ras Tanura
Ketan Agarwal murder case: Accused Chetan Chaudhary's 10-hour timeline on the day of killing
Ketan Agarwal case: Chetan Chaudhary's 10-hour plan on day of crime
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement