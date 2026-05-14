Viral video: Prakash Raj mocks PM Narendra Modi, recounts 'how he fooled nation', netizens brutally troll him: 'Barking dogs never harm Elephant'

Prakash Raj is one of the biggest critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and he doesn't shy away from scrutinising him time and again.

Constructive criticism is a must to run a smooth democracy. People have a right to review the government. Even the biggest of leaders are criticised. However, when it comes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, those who criticise him are subjected to massive trolling. Actor Prakash Raj is among the biggest critics of PM Modi. Time and again, he shares his thoughts about him on his social media, without mincing his words. However, his tweets have always met with heavy backlash from Modi's die-hard fans. Whenever he posts something against Modi, he faces the wrath of netizens.

What's Prakash Raj's new tweet on PM Modi

On Thursday, Prakash Raj shared a video on X (Twitter), a reel consisting of a compilation of his speeches, from 2014 to 2026, where he promised citizens for days and months for the betterment of their lives. These speeches are shared funnily, with a person pretending to sleep on the terrace, and reacting to Modi's promises.

Watch the viral tweet of Prakash Raj

How he has fooled the Nation… Let these lies sink in #justasking pic.twitter.com/WqX3cGisjd May 14, 2026

The Tere Ishk Mein actor called it 'jumlas' and bashed for 'fooling a nation'. He shared the reel, with the caption, "How he has fooled the Nation… Let these lies sink in #justasking." Prakash cited how he made 'fake promises' over his tenure.

Also read: As PM Narendra Modi advises citizens to save fuel, petrol, Prakash Raj BLASTS him for 'destroying economy, jumlas of 2 crore jobs, 100 smart cities'

How the internet reacted to Prakash Raj's tweet

As expected, Prakash once again attracted trolls, and he got brutally trolled for 'attacking' the PM again. A netizen wrote, "Do you have anything else to ask apart from blaming Modi? Modi is not 100% right always... But your tweets are outrageous and one-dimensional... nothing new to offer." Another netizen wrote, "Don't you have anything better to do than criticizing the government, and also don't you see any other political leader or our previous prime minister's works which are not up to the mark. You only criticize the current government as if you were an agent of the opposition." One of the netizens wrote, "Barking dogs never harm a massive Elephant." On the work front, Prakash was last seen in Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha.