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Viral video: Prakash Raj joins Cockroach Janta Party's protest, blasts BJP for looting 'Aam aadmi, Lord Ram', asks 'how much money do you want?'

Prakash Raj joined the Cockroach Janta Party's protest and made a big statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP's governance.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 12, 2026, 03:33 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Prakash Raj joins Cockroach Janta Party's protest, blasts BJP for looting 'Aam aadmi, Lord Ram', asks 'how much money do you want?'
Prakash Raj with Abhijeet Dipke (Image source: Instagram)
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Actor Prakash Raj joined the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, supporting the CJP's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, and the youngsters' protest for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Prakash has always been anti-BJP, slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance and its lapses. After NEET paper leaks, which led to students' suicides, Gen-Z and Gen Alpha are seeking Pradhan's resignation. As the protest entered its 22nd day, Prakash joined the protesters of the CJP, expressing solidarity. He even met activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on the 14th day of his indefinite hunger strike.

Prakash Raj slams BJP for looting Aam Aadmi and Lord Rama 

While addressing the media, Prakash shared his views on supporting the party and their vision. He openly slammed the BJP government and said, "You (BJP) have not left the Aam Aadmi, nor have you left Ram. How much money do you need, at what cost? At youngsters dying, coming to suicide, people suffering? This has to end, and until that, until death, we as civil society will stand with our students." From his X handle, he shared the photos from the protest, posing with Sonam Wangchuk, and openly supported the CJP by tweeting, "In solidarity with the youngsters of my country at Jantar Mantar with @Wangchuk66 @CockroachisBack #Justasking."

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Netizens blast Prakash Raj for supporting CJP

As expected, Prakash's stand irked the Modi supporters, and they brutally trolled the actor. A netizen wrote, "Why are you such a loser @prakashraaj? You act like a loser, talk like a loser, and behave like a shameless loser. And you have reduced yourself to such lows as cockroaches. Now you are infectious to the nation." Another netizen wrote, "You all should die in shame! Just in the name of NEET, these vicious snakes came out of their holes to sell their paid agenda! Name Gen Z, Gen Alpha... no Gen of Indians will fall for these traitors and fools who are trying to sell their lies. #JhutoBharatChhodo." One of the netizens wrote, "Sure, Prakash, be in solidarity with foreign-sponsored agents who think they can fool Indians. The more you do this kind of event, your political life is over!" On the work front, Prakash will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3.

Also read: Viral video: Anupam Kher gets brutally trolled for calling Ram Mandir donation theft 'minor thing', says 'Hindu women got r*ped by Mughals in temples

 

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