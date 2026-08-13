Viral video: Prakash Raj EXPOSES election commission's 'gimmick of shifting' his voter id, SLAMS PM Narendra Modi's regime: 'You come to beg for...'

Prakash Raj has openly slammed the Election Commission of India for deleting his voter ID and reinstating it after he went public about it. The actor got miffed when they tried to create a 'fake narrative' about him, and he called them out openly, in PM Narendra Modi's style.

National Award-winning actor Prakash Raj has now openly called out the Election Commission of Karnataka for deleting and then spreading a false narrative against him on social media. A few days back, Raj dropped a video on his digital account saying that his name was deleted from the Bengaluru electoral roll amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Karnataka. Soon after he shared his discontent about the EC, he got an instant reply from the body and later revealed that his name appeared on the ASDDO (absent, shifted, dead, duplicate and others) list as “permanently shifted” from Bangalore Central’s Shantinagar constituency. The official went to his old home, recorded a video, to prove that he doesn't reside at the address mentioned, and even spoke to his neighbours. Raj got miffed with how the officials tried to twist the narrative against him. So he gave it all in a video statement.

Why is Prakash Raj upset with EC? What did he say about the body

In the video, Prakash starts his statement, mocking PM Narendra Modi, and says, "Frannds, saathiyon. A few questions to the Election Commission of Karnataka. Isn't it true that you had put it on your website that my voter ID is permanently shifted, that means deleted, that I have to fill Form 6 and apply for a new voter ID? And once I raised the issue and it reached millions within hours, isn't it true that you officials called me and said there has been a mistake, we will correct it? (sic)."

The Tere Ishk Mein actor added that he was called to put out a statement in their favour, and said, "You also requested me to put it on social media; you are correcting it. I have all the call records. And by evening, you call a press meet; you change it from permanently shifted to shifted on your website and tell the press that, you know, it's actually shifted; we did a mahajar, and deletion is a lie. You are telling a lie. You have told a lie."

The fight is about the dignity of citizens: Prakash Raj

The actor slammed the EC for sending their representative BLO to his old address with a camera, calling the neighbors and creating that drama that you have done the mahajar. Raj further claimed that EC send the videos and sending it to 'Godi medias and BJP handles' who are 'jumping around that Prakash Raj is wrong'.

Here's Prakash Raj's viral video

Fraand … You can’t abuse the DIGNITY of a CITIZEN #justasking pic.twitter.com/GyUvheAHO5 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 13, 2026

He asserted, "I am a celebrity. Will you call a common man like this? I am a celebrity because of my work. But as a citizen, I'm equal to every citizen. This fight is about the dignity of a citizen of standing in queues, asking us to stand in queues." The Heropanti actor hinted, "More videos, more clarifications and a big press meet to come."

Prakash Raj's stern message for PM Narendra Modi's government

He concluded the note criticising the idea of SIR, where a citizen has to fight to prove his identity to cast his vote. He said, "And you, my friend, once in five years, you come to beg for votes, because you know citizens have the right to vote. And now, you want the same citizens to stand in queue and beg for their vote to be reinstated. What drama is this? What politics is this? What agenda is this? Just asking."

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Prakash Raj is among the biggest critics of PM Narendra Modi's BJP and Sangh Parivar. However, his views often attract trolls. Still he never bowed down or stopped expressing his views.