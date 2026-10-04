Viral video: Prakash Raj calls Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar 'asli desh drohi', supports CJP protest: 'Abhi aapka chaal nahi chalega'

Amid Abhijeet Dipke's headlining nationwide protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, his biggest supporter, Prakash Raj, blasted Kumar and went on to call Narendra Modi and Amit Shah 'Ranga-Billa'.

Cockroaches are back, and this time their prime target is Gyanesh Kumar. Led by Abhijeet Dipke, CJP has assembled the suppressed, miffed, furious citizens against the lapses of the ruling government. After ex-education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, CJP wants the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh for being 'pro-government' and taking advantage of SIR. As Mumbai, Delhi, and other parts of India are gripped in favour of Dipke, protesting against Kumar, actor Prakash Raj has made a shocking statement about the BJP and expressed his full support for Dipke's peaceful fight to bring down Gyanesh.

Prakash Raj calls Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar desh ke asli deshdrohi

In a recent press conference, Prakash went on to slam the BJP and even called Modi-Shah the infamous serial killer duo Ranga-Billa. Prakash said, "Gyanesh Kumar has committed a crime. He has tried to kill the sovereignty of this country and kill the democracy of this country. Is desh ka asli desh drohi hai Gyanesh Kumar, Narendra Singh... kya naam hai, Narendra Modi aur Amit Shah (Ranga-Billa). Hum dimagi naxal hain, woh log deshdrohi hain (The real traitors to this country are Gyanesh Kumar, Narendra Singh... what is his name? Narendra Modi and Amit Shah (Ranga-Billa). We are 'intellectual Naxals,' while they are the traitors)."

'Aapka chaal nahi chalega': Prakash Raj

When asked to share his views on the ongoing protest against Kumar, Prakash added, "Chalega yeh. Hum har saboot ko le jayenge. Desh ke har state mein hartal karenge. Delhi mein le ke aayenge logo ko. Aur is desh ke koi bhi civil society fight karenge toh hum bhi uska saath denge, fight karenge. Chahe ho cockroach, ISI ho, youngsters ho. Kyuki yeh ladai, yeh jung, hum sabko mil ke ladna hai. Sirf humara matdaan ke liye nahi (This will continue. We will take all the evidence forward. We will stage strikes in every state across the country. We will bring people to Delhi. And if any part of civil society fights, we will stand with them and fight too—whether it involves 'cockroaches,' the ISI, or the youth. Because this is a battle—a war—that we must all fight together)" he concluded. "It is not just about our vote, to save our democracy, to save our country, and to tell these criminals 'abhi aapka chaal nahi chalega'."

Netizens lost cool on Prakash Raj

As expected, Prakash's statement left Modi fans furious. However, a section of netizens praised Raj. A netizen wrote, "Prakash Raj is a Real hero. Salute him." Another netizen wrote, AAP real hero ho sir." One of the netizens wrote, "This is a villain in film, but the real hero in life." On the work front, Prakash was recently seen in Drishyam: The Conclusion.

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