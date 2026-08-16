Viral video: Prakash Raj advises PM Narendra Modi to work on real issues, brutally ROASTS him: 'You have a few years left, hope you...'

Prakash Raj dropped a new video on his social media, highlighting how youngsters are working towards the restoration of government schools. He also advised PM Narendra Modi to focus on real issues, as he has only a few years left.

Actor Prakash Raj has dropped another video on X, criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advising him on where to concentrate, and then brutally roasting him, leaving his 'andh-bhakts' miffed. The Tere Ishk Mein actor referred to PM Modi's Independence Day speech, and then said that while Modi was busy giving speeches, Cockroach Janta Party's Abhijeet Dipke was busy engaging in the 'School theek karo' campaign, visiting children from the interior parts of Maharashtra, interacting with them, and highlighting the lapses in basic facilities for the future of India. Raj applauded the youth and asked others not to be blind followers of political leaders.

Prakash Raj defined the difference between politicians and leaders

In the video, the Heropanti actor said, "Yesterday, on Independence Day, we witnessed two people working. One was the Supreme Leader, who finally accepted that those who show dissent, who ask tough questions to the government for accountability, or ask questions are dimagi. They have brains after all these years of naming them urban naxals, vixit-virodhis, kidas, cockroaches; now he has given us a title, namakaran kiya hai: dimagi naxals."

Dimagi bano, andh-bhakt nahi: Prakash Raj

He further praised the CJP volunteers who are actually highlighting the real issues. "On the other hand, the so-called accused dimagi naxals or cockroaches were busy walking into village government schools and showing the plight of the toilets, of the classrooms, of places where there were no teachers, no roads, and how our children in government schools are suffering. Now since you have seen these two Indians, it is for you to decide whom you will support." He further suggested, "Dimagi bano, bevakoof nahi, andhbhakt nahi, sawaal karo, gulami nahi."

Here's the viral video of Prakash Raj

Dear fraaands Dimagi bano ..Bewakoof nahi . Sawaal karo .. Gulami nahi. #justasking pic.twitter.com/oiQ2rG3MY0 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 16, 2026

Prakash Raj's brutal roast of PM Narendra Modi

At last, he addressed PM Modi, without naming him, and suggested him to take action on the real issues, since his regime has a few years left. Raj said, "And to you, my dear friend, please stop using Red Fort for naming ceremonies. Instead, focus and work on real issues this country is facing. Will you start by stopping the closure of government schools and focusing on swachh toilets, enough teachers, enough classrooms, and a wonderful atmosphere for our children in government schools for their future? You have a few years left. I hope you will do something."

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Modi fans are offended by Raj's video

As usual, Prakash's latest video wasn't well received by Modi fans, and they slammed him mercilessly. A netizen wrote, "This idiot is telling Gen Z that they are fools... Bewakoof and Gulam... Ye unka masihya banke aya hei." Another netizen wrote, "All incapable person will always blame others for their failures. You are one of the biggest among such crying ones. Grow up, man."