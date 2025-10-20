Viral video: Poonam Pandey 'brand ambassador of fire', actress reacts to Pandey Fuljhadi, Poonam Pataka, firecrackers named on her: 'Who decided to..'

Amid the Diwali celebrations, Poonam Pandey came across firecrackers named after her, and the actress' reaction left the internet surprised.

Usually, during the festive period of Diwali, markets across India are seen with firecrackers labelled with famous personalities on the boxes. Amid the excitement for the celebration, Poonam Pandey is elated by the fact that she's been promoted to be the 'brand ambassador of fire'. The ‘Poonam Pandey Crackers’ have been the phenomenon this year. Inspired by the actress’s bold persona, these crackers have become viral in this festive season.

From ‘Pandey Fuljhadi’, ‘Poonam Dhamaka’, ‘Poonam Pataka’, ‘Poonam Rocketwaah’, to ‘Poonam Desi Sparkle’, each firecracker box reflects the fun and fearless energy that Poonam is known for. As per the reports, local vendors across Mumbai, Delhi, and other cities see a growing craze for these limited-edition cracker packs. Poonam saw her own pataka clips and just couldn’t resist posting them. On Instagram, Poonam shared the videos with the caption — “Okay, but who decided to make me the brand ambassador of literal fire?”

While the campaign is not officially endorsed by Poonam Pandey, her personality has undeniably inspired the idea. The crackers have now become a symbol of how the festive spirit and pop culture often merge in the most unexpected and entertaining ways, proving once again that this Diwali, everyone is talking about the pataka of the season.

Poonam Pandey out of Ram Leela?

A few weeks back, Poonam was in the news for playing Mandodari (wife of Raavana) in the Ram Leela. Poonam was supposed to be a part of the world-famous Luv Kush Ramlila to be held at the Red Fort grounds in Delhi. However, after a huge backlash, the committee understood that Poonam playing Mandodari could hinder the core purpose of the Ramlila, which is to spread the message of Lord Shri Ram to society. Therefore, the committee unanimously decided that the role of Mandodari will instead be performed by another artiste.