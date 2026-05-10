Viral video: PM Narendra Modi 'ignore' teary-eyed Smriti Irani, netizens brutally troll Kyunki actress: 'Ab cylinder ki gas nikal chuki hai'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Suvendu Adhikari's CM oath ceremony in West Bengal. He greeted Mithun Chakraborty, but didn't respond to Smriti Irani's greeting. This moment went viral, and netizens are having a field day.

There are no permanent friends or enemies in politics. We have often seen opponents, competitors, who were considered rivals, come together and unite for power. There have also been instances when we saw a former member of a political party getting ignored or even criticised by the people who were once their peers and colleagues.

Is Smriti Irani no longer the BJP's favourite?

Actor-politician Smriti Irani, who is currently ruling Indian television again with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, was once among Prime Minister Narendra Modi's favourites. Although she's no longer a member of the Union Cabinet following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, she continues to fulfill organizational responsibilities for the party. Smriti appeared for the on-ground promotional rallies, rooting for Suvendu Adhikari in West Bengal polls. However, during the oath-taking ceremony of Suvendu, something strange happened, which surprised Smriti, as well as netizens.

What exactly happened?

During the ceremony, PM Modi also arrived to witness the iconic moment. He met Mithun Chakraborty and interacted with him for a brief moment. During this conversation, Smriti, who was standing behind Mithun, greeted him with folded hands twice. Smriti was visibly emotional, and her teary eyes were caught on camera. However, as per the viral video, it seems like PM Modi didn't respond to Irani's greeting, and she was ignored by him.

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Netizens have enjoyed the 'epic meltdown'

The moment went viral, and netizens have trolled the talented actress. A netizen wrote, "Ab cylinder ki gas nikal chuki hai." Another netizen wrote, "Ek gana yaad aa raha hai: Achha sila diya tune mere pyar ka." One of the netizens wrote, "Disposable is disposed." An internet user wrote, "Overacting karogi to PM kya janta bhi ignore kar deti hai."

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About Smriti Irani's relationship with the BJP

Smriti joined the BJP in 2003, and quickly she became vice-president of the party’s Maharashtra youth wing. By 2010, Irani was appointed National Secretary and later headed the BJP Mahila Morcha (women’s wing). Smriti served as Union Minister (HRD, Textiles, Women & Child Development, etc.). In 2019, Irani gained major political stature after defeating Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. However, in the 2024 election, Irani lost her seat in Amethi in 2024, but continues to remain the voice of the party.