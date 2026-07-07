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Viral video: PM Modi cites Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song in Indonesia, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions reacts

While speaking to the Indian community in Jakarta, PM Modi talked about the popularity of the the Bollywood song Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Indonesia. The song featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and is from the Karan Johar directorial debut of the same name.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 09:45 PM IST

Viral video: PM Modi cites Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song in Indonesia, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions reacts
PM Modi in Indonesia and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jakarta on July 6 for a three-day state visit to Indonesia, the first stop of his three-nation diplomatic tour. He will also visit Australia and New Zealand as part of India’s regional outreach. The trip is expected to further India’s MAHASAGAR vision, focusing on maritime security, connectivity and economic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

While speaking to the Indian community in Jakarta, PM Modi talked about the popularity of the the Bollywood song Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Indonesia. "I noticed that the Bollywood song Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is very popular here. Today, I told President Prabowo that when India and Indonesia move forward together, it goes far beyond just 'kuch kuch'; it leads to 'bahut kuch'," he said.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions shared the video of PM Modi referencing their popular song on its social media handles and captioned it, "Cinema and music have a unique way of transcending borders and bringing people together. Honoured to have our Prime Minister - Shri Narendra Modi ji acknowledge the enduring global appreciation for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Jakarta."

The 1998 release Kuch Kuch Hota Hai marked the directorial debut of Karan Johar and featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Sana Saeed, and Salman Khan in the leading roles. The title song was composed by Jatin-Lalit and sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan with the lyrics written by Sameer Anjaan. Alka won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song.

On the eve of India's 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025, the Indonesian delegation performed the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song during the state banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in honour of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. The performance underscored the enduring popularity of the Karan Johar directorial in Indonesia.

READ | Satluj: AAP bashes PM Modi's BJP govt for banning Diljit Dosanjh film while promoting Dhurandhar, Kashmir Files, Kerala Story

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