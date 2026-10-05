Viral video: Piyush Mishra slams Naseeruddin Shah for supporting Abhijeet Dipke, claims he refused to send help in Jharkhand: 'Aapne badle mein Pakistan ki...'

Bollywood is divided over Abhijeet Dipke, and Piyush Mishra is certainly against him and artistes from the fraternity who are supporting the Cockroach Janta Party's founder.

Actor-writer Piyush Mishra is agitated that Naseeruddin Shah is supporting the Cockroach Janta Party's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, and making statements in his support. Recently, Shah joined Abhijeet's protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai, applauding his daring to go against the tide, stand up to injustice, and call out the lapses of the ruling government. Days after Shah praised Dipke, Piyush Mishra uploaded a video on social media, asking Shah's attention to other crucial incidents that happened in India or with Indians.

Piyush asks Naseer to react to the FlyDubai, LPU incident

In the video, Piyush went on to call Abhijeet and Naseer villains, and said, "Namaskar, main Piyush Mishra bol raha hu, aapka jaankar. Aap Abhijeet Dipke se mile, bahut acha laga. Do villain dekh ke acha laga. Abhi ek hadsa hote-hote tala hai. Yeh Tel Aviv se jaane wali flight 1073 FlyDubai se hai. Is meni Mr Smit Machchhar ne kamaal kiya hai. 180 logon ki jaan bachai hai. Usko badhiyaa dijiye, acha lagega usko. Aur jo jaane bachai hai unko bhi acha lagega." He further narrated the horrific incident at LPU, and said, "Lovely Professional University mein bhi ek messge bhejiye sir. Waha pe bhi bache padte hai. Khatarnaak hadsa hua hai waha pe. Ladkiyon ke baal pakad ke toda gaya hai police ke dwara. Waha pe bhi bachchon ko samvedna dijiye."

This #piyushmishra was once hardcore Ieftist.. Now he openly takes Ieftists head on n expose them... See how he took case of #naseerudinshah.. Well said piyush bhai.. #cjpprotest #jantarmantar https://t.co/l73r4auRd7 — Crime Master Gogo (PARODY) (@vipul2777) October 4, 2026

Piyush claims that he asked Naseer for help, he rejected

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor further alleged that he reached out to Naseeruddin Shah to get help for Jharkhand, but in return he got a shyari. "Jharkhand ke liye main aapse madat mangi thi, sir. Toh aapne Pakistani shyara ki nazm bhej di thi. Maafi kijiyega sir waha nazm nahi balki dal, aata, chawal, litti aur choka chaiye. They didn't want burgers or pizza." Piyush looked furious with Shah's selective stance, and thus he ended the video saying that now onwards everytime the Tridev actor will make a statement, he will counter it.