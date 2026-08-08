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Viral video: Piyush Mishra joins JPSC-JSCC protest in Ranchi, sings Aarambh Hai Prachand - Watch

On Saturday, Piyush Mishra visited Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where government job aspirants have been protesting for the last two weeks over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by JPSC and JSSC. He also sang his popular song Aarambh Hai Prachand from Gulaal.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 08, 2026, 09:19 PM IST

Viral video: Piyush Mishra joins JPSC-JSCC protest in Ranchi, sings Aarambh Hai Prachand - Watch
Piyush Mishra at Jharkhand protests
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Singer-actor Piyush Mishra on Saturday met the job aspirants protesting the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) in Ranchi, and extended his support to them.

Mishra visited Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where government job aspirants have been protesting over the last two weeks, and said he supported their agitation as they had continued it without political involvement. "Whatever is possible for my event management company and me, I will do to support you," he told the protesters. He urged the state government to consider the protesters' demands and fulfil them at the earliest.

Mishra also sang his popular song Aarambh Hai Prachand from Anurag Kashyap's 2009 political drama Gulaal. Later, speaking to reporters, he said the protests at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi and the one in Ranchi should not be seen from different perspectives. "Youths from across India participated in the Delhi protest. Jharkhand is also part of the country, and its protest should not be treated differently. I think all should speak about it," he said.

A leader of the movement said Mishra's visit gave them fresh impetus. "He came from Bollywood to extend his support to our agitation. He also appreciated our way of holding the stir," he said. A few days ago, Sonakshi Sinha had also extended her support to Jharkhand students. She had also backed the CJP-led protests in Delhi.

The agitation entered its 15th day after talks between the state government and representatives of five student organisations failed to end the deadlock. The protesting students have warned that they will march towards the state assembly on August 10 if the government fails to address their demands by Sunday.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

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