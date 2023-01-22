Viral video: Mahira Khan dances to Ranbir Kapoor's Dance Ka Bhoot song, netizens say 'pyaar bhulaye nahi bhoolta'

Ranbir Kapoor-Mahira Khan at an awards event in Dubai in 2017/Twitter

Famous Pakistani actress Mahira Khan recently attended the wedding festivities of Pakistani celebrity PR Frieha Altaf’s son, Turhan James with Emaan Dharani. Multiple videos are going viral across the internet in which Mahira, who was seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, can be seen dancing to Bollywood songs at the mehendi function.

However, one video that has grabbed the maximum attention is the one in which the actress can be seen grooving to Ranbir Kapoor's song Dance Ka Bhoot doing the exact same steps as he did in the Brahmatra track. Netizens are sharing amusing reactions to the video as it was rumoured once that Ranbir and Mahira were dating each other.

It was in 2017 when a few photos went viral in which the Pakistani actress and the Indian actor were seen smoking cigarettes together. The pictures, which were clicked in the USA, created a stir on the internet sparking rumours about their relationship. The actors also posed together at an awards event in Dubai in the same year. Soon, these speculations died down.

Reacting to the now-viral video on Twitter, one netizen wrote, "Pyaar bhulaye nahi bhoolta (You can never forget your love)", while another wrote, "In a parallel universe, she and RK are together". Another comment read, "The Veer Zaara story we truly deserved." For the unversed, Veer-Zaara had Shah Rukh Khan playing Veer Pratap Singh, an Indian Air Force officer falling in love with Preity Zinta's Zaara Hayaat Khan, daughter of a Pakistani politician.

Pyaar bhulaye nhi bhulta https://t.co/TQJrhbLC6F — K (@Blackk_Tigerr) January 22, 2023

The never ending stories of Ranbir and his exes https://t.co/FsAiVwP821 — S (@BurntScarlett) January 22, 2023

the veer zaara love story we truly deserved. https://t.co/pC4Fu8qgOy January 22, 2023

what kind of holy water does he sprinkle on his exes though? https://t.co/68VOhITPQ0 — Sib (@sib_sibby) January 22, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in the fantasy action adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which became the highest-grossing Bollywood film last year. On the other hand, Mahira's last film The Legend of Maula Jatt turned out to be the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time.



READ | WATCH: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan shows sizzling dance moves on 'Husn Hai Suhana', video goes viral