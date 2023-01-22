Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Mahira Khan dances to Ranbir Kapoor's Dance Ka Bhoot song, netizens say 'pyaar bhulaye nahi bhoolta'

In 2017, a few photos went viral in which Mahira Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were seen smoking cigarettes together that led to their dating rumours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 11:46 PM IST

Viral video: Mahira Khan dances to Ranbir Kapoor's Dance Ka Bhoot song, netizens say 'pyaar bhulaye nahi bhoolta'
Ranbir Kapoor-Mahira Khan at an awards event in Dubai in 2017/Twitter

Famous Pakistani actress Mahira Khan recently attended the wedding festivities of Pakistani celebrity PR Frieha Altaf’s son, Turhan James with Emaan Dharani. Multiple videos are going viral across the internet in which Mahira, who was seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, can be seen dancing to Bollywood songs at the mehendi function.

However, one video that has grabbed the maximum attention is the one in which the actress can be seen grooving to Ranbir Kapoor's song Dance Ka Bhoot doing the exact same steps as he did in the Brahmatra track. Netizens are sharing amusing reactions to the video as it was rumoured once that Ranbir and Mahira were dating each other.

It was in 2017 when a few photos went viral in which the Pakistani actress and the Indian actor were seen smoking cigarettes together. The pictures, which were clicked in the USA, created a stir on the internet sparking rumours about their relationship. The actors also posed together at an awards event in Dubai in the same year. Soon, these speculations died down.

Reacting to the now-viral video on Twitter, one netizen wrote, "Pyaar bhulaye nahi bhoolta (You can never forget your love)", while another wrote, "In a parallel universe, she and RK are together". Another comment read, "The Veer Zaara story we truly deserved." For the unversed, Veer-Zaara had Shah Rukh Khan playing Veer Pratap Singh, an Indian Air Force officer falling in love with Preity Zinta's Zaara Hayaat Khan, daughter of a Pakistani politician. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in the fantasy action adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which became the highest-grossing Bollywood film last year. On the other hand, Mahira's last film The Legend of Maula Jatt turned out to be the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time.

READ | WATCH: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan shows sizzling dance moves on 'Husn Hai Suhana', video goes viral

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Christmas 2022: Try these 6 delicious and super tasty dishes on celebration eve
Aamir Khan, Christian Bale, Vineet Kumar: Actors who went through insane physical transformation for movies
Take cues from Suhana Khan to ace wedding season in style
In Pics: Saraswatichandra star Shiny Doshi sets internet on fire with her sexy photos
Pathaan star Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup trophy with former Spanish player Iker Casillas
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only 2% people can spot elephant hidden in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.