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Viral video: Pakistan's 'B-grade reply' to Dhurandhar leaves internet in splits, Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen father plays Ajit Doval, netizens react

Amid the blockbuster run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Pakistan has come up with their counter reply to Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film, a TV series with a poor budget and buffoonery performances by the actors, leaving the internet in splits.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 17, 2026, 04:48 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Pakistan's 'B-grade reply' to Dhurandhar leaves internet in splits, Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen father plays Ajit Doval, netizens react
Javed Sheikh, R Madhavan
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Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise has changed the Indian cinema forever, and even inspired Pakistani filmmakers to create their own version of a spy espionage thriller, which has to be the biggest embarrassment for every cinemagoer. Amid the blockbuster run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Pakistan has come up with their series, Jahannum Ba'raasta Jannat, a Pakistani drama serial propagating hatred against India, and showing RAW in a bad light. Video clips from the series are going viral on the internet, and netizens are having a great laugh over the delusional narrative of the series. As per the 'Pakistani Dhurandhar', India is shown as a villain who aims to destroy the peace and image of Pakistan in front of the world. 

Who plays Ajit Doval in Pakistani Dhurandhar? 

In Dhurandhar, R Madhavan passed with flying colours by playing Indian Intelligence Bureau chief Ajay Sanyal (based on Ajit Doval). In the Pakistani version, actor Javed Sheikh plays Preetum Jaypal (loosely inspired by Ajit). Javed has worked in India and been part of some popular hits, including Namaste London and Jannat. He's the same actor who played Shah Rukh Khan's father in Om Shanti Om.

Also read: Exclusive | 'Dhurandhar mein sirf violence hai, Animal mein sirf sex': Sameer slams filmmakers for downfall of Bollywood

Watch the viral clips from Pakistani Dhurandhar show

However, in Pakistani Dhurandhar, Javed's character is shown as the mastermind who's hell-bent to defame Pakistan, and even deploy his agents to create ruckus in Lyari, Karachi. The entire series is one big joke made out of a poor production budget and unintentionally funny writing.    

Netizens go bonkers over Pakistani Dhurandhar 

If you are having a bad day, we suggest you watch these clips; you'll go ROFL. Several netizens have brutally trolled this 'half-baked' cringe spy thriller. "Aise movie scene aur lao maja aaraha hai," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Even with this cheap copy, they are justifying Jihad!" One of the netizens joked, "Peak set design, peak research, peak production." The series is currently streaming on YouTube, and netizens are sharing clips from the show to have a great laugh. 

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