Viral video: Pakistan bureaucrat reprises Shah Rukh Khan's song to curb panic among people in fight with coronavirus

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chalte Chalte' song 'Suno Na' has found a reprised version in the current state of coronavirus. This version, crooned by the Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Naveed Shahzad is called 'Daro Na'.

In the one minute 32 second video, he talks about how coronavirus can be tackled with the help of Shah Rukh Khan's song. He emphasizes on the necessity of social distancing, which includes not only going out rarely but not even giving people hugs or greeting them with handshake. He also emphasizes on the need to wash hands regularly in order to fight coronavirus. Furthermore, he sends across the message to not panic and gather together to buy soap and ration at once.

Watch the video here:

In a unique fashion, the Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Naveed Shahzad delivers public service message on Corona virus. pic.twitter.com/MRvvvHJ882 — Ansar Abbasi (@AnsarAAbbasi) March 18, 2020

Shah Rukh himself posted a video on coronavirus on Friday evening. In the video, he is heard saying, "I appeal to all the people to avoid public places, and to avoid commuting by trains and buses if not absolutely necessary. The next 10-15 days are extremely, extremely crucial. To fight this crisis the government and the citizens have to put up a strong joint fight. So I appeal again, please do not panic. Please be careful about misinformation. And please follow the instructions and guidelines issued by the state government."

The video comes out a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and asked them to have Janta curfew on Sunday i.e. March 22, 2020. Shah Rukh, however, thanked Maharashtra CM, who, in association with Rohit Shetty Picturez, created a video that sends out the message of how to combat COVID-19. Bollywood fraternity members like Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar came together for the video.