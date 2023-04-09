Watch: Viral video of Akshay Kumar dancing shirtless with Mouni Roy and Sonam Bajwa invites criticism

Credit: Dr Nimo Yadav/Twitter

Akshay Kumar’s viral video from The Entertainment Tour in which he can be seen dancing shirtless with actress Mouni Roy and Sonam Bajwa has left the internet divided. In the clip, he can be seen grooving to his song Balma from the film Khiladi 786.

However, this video didn’t go well with social media users. One of them wrote, “This is not Indian culture. This is Canadian culture.” The second one said, “Aisi aisi harkatein fir rota hai award nahi dete ek bhi (he behaves like thisand tgen says no one gives him award). The third one said, “Shame on Akshay Kumar.” The fourth one said, “Yea Konsa Tour Hai Bhai.... Indian culture ko aise represent kr raha hai yea Bahar... (which tour is this? Representing Indian culture like this..)”

It looks so cringe to see 59 yo shirtless uncle dancing with 23- 24yo girls and doing creepy steps just to stay relevant.



What a downfall for Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, his fans defended him, one of them wrote, “he is still better than how you look.” The second one said, “If I looked that good at 59 I’d rarely wear a shirt.”

Recently, Akshay Kumar announced the release date of the yet-untitled Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, the multiple National Award-winning Tamil film headlined by Suriya. The Tamil film was a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video in 2020. Its Hindi remake will hit theatres worldwide on September 1, 2023.

Taking to his social media handles, Akshay shared the release announcement poster and wrote, "We are ready for take off! Production No. 27 (Untitled) releases in theatres worldwide on 1st September, 2023." Radhika Madan replaces Aparna Balamurali as the leading lady in the Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake.

As soon as Akshay dropped his post, netizens took to the comments section and requested the actor to stop doing remakes. One user wrote, "Stop remaking films please", while another added, "Another remake, why you select only remake movies? we want fresh content, Sir". "Akshay Kumar ko quantity se jyada quality par dhyan dena chahiye wo to apne fees le lete hain or producer ka paisa maarta hai (Akshay Kumar should concentrate more on quality rather than quantity, he takes his fees but destroys producers' money)", wrote another disgruntled fan.

