Viral video of Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan from Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash adds fuel to their dating rumours

What caught everyone's attention was Agastya Nanda's sweet gesture for Suhana Khan which added fuel to their dating rumours.

Manish Malhotra, on Sunday night, hosted a party ahead of Diwali. Several Bollywood stars including Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Agastya Nanda were spotted at the party.

The Archies cast arrived together and was seen posing with each other. However, what caught everyone's attention was Agastya Nanda's sweet gesture for Suhana Khan which added fuel to their dating rumours.

After the party, Agastya was came out to see off Suhana Khan was leaving the party. The video is going viral on social media.