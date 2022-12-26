Nysa Devgan looks sizzling hot as she parties with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Mahikaa Rampal

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Nysa Devgan, the daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, makes appearances out having fun with her friends, Mahikaa Rampal and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The famous kids showed up to the Mumbai Christmas party together on Sunday. Nysa and Mahika, who are from the UK, are spending the holidays in Mumbai. They appeared in videos posted on social media by paparazzi and fan pages taken outside a Christmas party. They were also seen with their pal Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry.

On Instagram, a video of Nysa Devgan arriving at the Christmas party while seated inside a car with Mahika and Ibrahim on either side was posted. The star kids sat inside the car while it was swarmed by paparazzi before getting out together. Ibrahim and Mahika complemented their casual outfits with black jackets, while Nysa stood out in a pink dress.

For the unversed, In conversation with with Mashable India, Nysa’s mom Kajol had said, "At that time, there was no social media so I think life was much easier for us as children. Yes, people knew I am Tanuja’s daughter and there was a certain pre-conceived notion but not as much as it is today. Nysa was studying in Singapore. A few times people have stopped her on the bus and took her autograph... So, it’s strange but she’s known all over the world. I wasn’t till I started acting in films. At least, I had the freedom that if I went somewhere, like London, there weren’t so many people who knew me till I got into film line myself."

The famous kids are frequently spotted having fun with their friends, including starlet Janhvi Kapoor and her sister, Khushi Kapoor.