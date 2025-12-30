Viral video: Not Tara Sutaria, but AP Dhillon tried to create kiss moment, new footage from Mumbai concert proves actress' commitment to Veer Pahariya

Who is Nandini CM? Popular Kannada, Tamil actress, dies by suicide at 26, her last entry in diary hints at...
After a strong backlash from the internet, another video from AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert went viral, showing how Tara Sutaria tried to hold the singer from going out of control.
The facade of Tara Sutaria and AP Dhillon at his Mumbai concert has affected Tara and Veer Pahariya to a certain extent. After the Marjaavan actress gave out a clarification on her steamy on-stage moment with Dhillon, another video from the evening went viral, giving out a new perspective about the whole incident. Earlier, it was perceived that Dhillon and Tara hugged and kissed each other, leaving Veer Pahariya uncomfortable. However, a new video from another angle revealed Tara's hesitation about Dhillon candidly crossing the limits.
For the unversed, Tara and Dhillon collaborated for the music video Thodi Si Daaru, and during his Mumbai concert, the two recreated their chemistry on the stage. However, in the latest video, it is clearly seen that Tara resisted Dhillon from kissing her, making it clear that she didn't want to go overboard.
The new video from another angle showed Tara controlling Dhillon not to cross the limit
In the video, Tara is seen handing over the mic to Dhillon. He took it, hugged her, and kissed her cheeks. Dhillon tried to kiss her on the lips, but Tara is seen stopping Dhillon, laughing and shaking her head in disagreement. This is clear evidence that Tara was clear about not creating a controversy or hurting her boyfriend, Veer Pahariya.
Watch the new viral video
Tara sutaria called the live video 'clever editing' while Veer pahariya called everyone who was feeling bad for him 'jokers'.— SwatKat (@swatic12) December 29, 2025
moral : couples ke matter mein na padein. wo apna internally solve kar lenge aur bahar walo ko chomu bolenge pic.twitter.com/BEyh0R1Uer
Netizens' reactions to the new viral video
On X, the latest video changed the whole perspective of the scenario. A few netizens praised the Student of the Year 2 actress for respecting her relationship. While a few others continued judging her. A netizen wrote, "People judge too quickly." Another netizen asked, "Why AP still won't get any negative outrage?" One of the netizens wrote, "The PR team of both AP and Tara is on High Alert. They are doing everything possible to do damage control. This could have been another Deepika Ranveer situation." A cybercitizen wrote, "PR team of Tara Sutaria released this to show her as sanskari nari sakthi, it was perfectly clear from other clips that both kissed each other on the cheek, she only refused a kiss on the lip, and she doesn't even look uncomfortable, she was like, not now, others are watching."