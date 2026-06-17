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Viral video: Not Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranbir Kapoor, but THIS actor made Anurag Kashyap cry, fans react

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Viral video: Not Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranbir Kapoor, but THIS actor made Anurag Kashyap cry, fans react

The man who directed Ranbir Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, and other big stars, was moved to tears after watching the performance of an actress who made his latest film more impactful with her contribution.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 05:24 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Not Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranbir Kapoor, but THIS actor made Anurag Kashyap cry, fans react
Anurag Kashyap (Image source: Twitter)
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Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap may direct hard-hitting, violent, dramatic films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Dev D, and Nishanchi. He may look dreadful as an actor. But deep down, he's a pookie. His latest movie, Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, may not have pulled the expected numbers. But the film shocked everyone who watched it. Bandar has been a commercial failure, but neither he nor his team has left any stone unturned to make it as impactful as possible. Do you know that Bandar is the film that moved Anurag to tears? 

Not Bobby Deol, but Sanya Malhotra moved Sanya Malhotra to tears

Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, Sapna Pabbi, and Saba Azad, highlights the fake rape cases and how the life of an undertrial gets ruined due to fake accusations.  Apart from these three, even Sanya Malhotra plays a crucial role in the film, and she's the one who made Anurag cry. 

In a recently released reel, Anurag Kashyap was seen visibly overwhelmed and teary-eyed during one of Sanya’s pivotal scenes. Moved by the raw vulnerability she brought to the character during the confrontation jail scene with Bobby Deol, emotional Kashyap didn't just praise her; he immediately walked up to her, wrapping her in a warm, emotional hug. Sharing this heartwarming moment from set, Zee Studios wrote, "No retakes. No rehearsals. Just a moment that moved Anurag to tears!"

Check out the post here: 

About Bandar's box office collection

Despite the overwhelming positive reviews, the film opened very low. Released in cinemas on June 6, the film faced stiff competition from Varun Dhawan's Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Ram Charan's Peddi, which even affected the show timings and screens. As Sacnilk reported, in 12 days, the film earned only Rs 4.09 crore net in India. The box office turnout is truly saddening for Anurag and his team. 

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