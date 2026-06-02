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Viral video: 'Not a lesbian love story!' Shahid Kapoor clears air on Rashmika–Kriti angle in Cocktail 2

Shahid Kapoor, Dinesh Vijan, and Homi Adjania have finally put an end to rumours of Cocktail 2 being a lesbian love story.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 02, 2026, 04:03 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: 'Not a lesbian love story!' Shahid Kapoor clears air on Rashmika–Kriti angle in Cocktail 2
Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
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Finally! The biggest rumour related to Cocktail 2 has finally been debunked. Ever since the songs of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer are topping the charts, there have been speculations that Cocktail 2 will be a lesbian love story between Rashmika and Kriti, with Shahid being the go-to friend. However, the team itself made the biggest reveal. 

Cocktail 2 ain't a lesbian love story

On Tuesday, Shahid, along with Rashmika and Kriti, revealed the trailer of Cocktail 2. Producer Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and director Homi Adjania were also present. During the press conference, Homi and Dinesh addressed the rumours and set the record straight.

"There is nothing as such, Homi said. Dinesh further revealed the basic premise of the movie and added, "So basically, there are two love stories. Purana love aur Naya love, aur yeh ek Luv, while pointing towards Luv Ranjan, aur kuch nahi hai." Later, even Shahid Kapoor added that, unlike the online chatter, Cocktail 2 is for all ages. "Yeh family film hai." 

Watch the video 

About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 gives audiences a sneak peek into a world filled with friendship, romance, heartbreak, and chaos. Packed with stunning visuals, crackling chemistry, and a soundtrack already generating massive excitement, the trailer captures the spirit of a modern-day emotional rollercoaster set against a dreamy summer backdrop. With music by Pritam and a soundtrack that has already become one of the film’s biggest talking points, Cocktail 2 blends romance and rhythm into a full cinematic experience designed for the big screen.

Also read: Opinion: With Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Maa Bhen, is comedy going downhill again? Rehashed concepts, high on name, low on content will affect genre big time

Speaking about the film, Kriti Sanon said, "What I love about Cocktail 2 is that it feels stylish & visually refreshing, but also very relatable & modern. The relationships are messy, warm, and real in their own way. The characters are beautifully flawed & the film is a toast to friendship & love from today’s lens. And honestly, the music just takes everything to another level!"

Watch the trailer of Cocktail 2

Even Rashmika Mandanna added, "For me, Cocktail 2 feels like a beautiful mix of love, friendship, and all the emotions that come with figuring life out. The trailer really captures the warmth and fun spirit of Diya, Ally, and Kunal. Make it a movie outing with friends, partners, and family, and catch the experience on the big screen." Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg, written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan, and directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 releases in cinemas worldwide on June 19, 2026.

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