Viral video: Ahead of 'Zaalima Coca Cola' release, Nora Fatehi aces hook step of her song with Ganesh Acharya, Govinda

Making the wait for 'Zaalima Cocoa Cola' more difficult, Nora Fatehi offers a dancing treat with Ganesh Acharya and Govinda

As we wait for Nora Fatehi's song 'Zaalima Cocoa Cola' from the upcoming film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', the actress has offered a treat to her fans and followers by sharing a dance video of her hook steps with the legends Ganesh Acharya and Govinda. Nora also announced that the song will release on July 28.

Nora Fatehi, who is currently judging a dance reality show, shared a glimpse of her BTS fun with Ganesh Acharya and Govinda.

Sharing the video, Nora Fatehi said, "While we wait for the official video to release… lets Start the hook step challenge featuring the legends themselves @ganeshacharyaa @govinda_herono1 Full song out July 28th!Lets GO #Zaalimahookstepchallenge #dancewithnora @tseries.official @shreyaghoshal".

Meanwhile, unfolding unseen facades of her versatility, Nora Fatehi is seen slipping into the character of a spy in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', glimpses of which were seen in the trailer.

With impactful dialogues, power-packed scenes, Nora Fatehi has piqued the interest of the audience to witness her never-seen-before avatar.

One of the most loved and popular artists of the entertainment industry, Nora Fatehi has carved her journey towards success with utmost dedication and perseverance. Ruling the hearts of the audience with her diverse mesmerizing performances, Nora Fatehi has emerged as a global icon with imprints across the world.