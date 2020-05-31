Viral video: Nick Jonas shakes a leg to Ajay Devgn's 'Hauli Hauli' with Priyanka Chopra
A video of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra shared by Danielle Jonas back in 2019 has been making rounds of the internet yet again
Shaheen Irani
DNA webdesk
A video of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas dancing to Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh-Tabu's song 'Hauli Hauli' has gone viral yet again. The video was originally posted by Nick's sister-in-law Danielle Jonas (married to Kevin Jonas).
The video sees Nick shaking a leg, literally, to the 'De De Pyaar De' song. While he does that, even Priyanka joined in and added some desi thumkas on the song. Impressed by it, Nick appreciated her, before continuing to groove on the song himself.
Watch the video here:
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2, 2018, in a Hindu and Christian ceremony. Nick and his family flew down to Jodhpur in India for the matrimony. While they tied the knot in Umaid Bhavan, the couple hosted their wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.
On the work front, Priyanka, last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink', also featuring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, is now going to be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in 'The White Tiger'. She will also feature in the Amazon Prime's web series 'Citadel'.