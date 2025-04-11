In the viral video, Neetu Kapoor shares her views on Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were once one of Bollywood’s most adored couples. Their relationship is still fondly remembered by fans, many of whom continue to hope to see them together on screen, even though Ranbir is now married to Alia Bhatt and Deepika to Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, a throwback clip from Simi Garewal’s chat show India’s Most Desirable has gone viral, where Neetu Kapoor speaks about Deepika Padukone, who was once in a relationship with her son Ranbir Kapoor. In the pre-recorded video, Neetu shares her views on Deepika and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship.

She said, “I don’t think he’s had many girlfriends. He’s had just one girlfriend and that’s Deepika. I think maybe there was something missing in their relationship. There was something not there. Maybe he was not himself and he needed to break off. Everybody has relationships and they move on. If their relationship was perfect, they wouldn’t have broken up. Ranbir was probably not himself in the relationship."

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor was once in a serious relationship with Deepika Padukone, but they broke up in 2009. Later, he was with Katrina Kaif for a few years until they also split in 2016. Time passed, and Ranbir eventually married Alia Bhatt. Now, all of them have settled into their own lives and relationships.