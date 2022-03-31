Neetu Kapoor’s reaction to paps asking about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding wins the internet – WATCH

Paps caught up with veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and had some probing questions for her. A paparazzo approached her as she walked out the door for work, dressed up and escorted by her staff, and inquired about her son Ranbir Kapoor's wedding plans. Neetu stated that she had left everything to God.

One paparazzo asked her, "Madam ji, bahu kab aarahi hai ghar (when are you taking your daughter-in-law home?)" as she walked as cameramen sought to take shots of her. Neetu didn't understand what he was saying at first, but once she did, she smiled a little and nodded to the sky, as if to say, "I leave it to God." or "god knows."

Watch the video here:

In his interview with Film Companion, when Ranbir was questioned if he will be a married man when he promotes his upcoming two releases in 2022, the actor said that he doesn't know when he will get married.

Ranbir added that they haven't decided on a date yet, but their marriage is definitely on the cards. "We haven't chapaoed (printed) the cards yet, but it's on the cards", the actor concluded.

The two incredibly brilliant actors have never been hesitant about discussing their relationship and have spoken about it in several interviews. Even their families have been supportive of them, and their followers are eager to find out when Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot.



For the unversed, In Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together for the first time. This will be their first collaboration film. Alia also has Jee Le Zaraa, Darlings, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani on her list. Shamshera, Animal, and another film with Shraddha Kapoor are among Ranbir's upcoming projects. With Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, Neetu Kapoor will be back on the big screen shortly.