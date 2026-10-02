FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Naseeruddin Shah hugs Abhijeet Dipke in Mumbai protest, CJP founder says 'I'm a big fan' of actor, netizens call it 'burnol moment for Modi bhakts'

Viral video: Naseeruddin hugs Abhijeet Dipke in Mumbai protest, netizens react

Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn CREATES history, scores career's biggest opener, even DEFEATS Mohanlal, earns...

Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn CREATES history, earns...

Zee Entertainment marks 34 years, bets on tech, content and attention economy for next growth phase

Zee Entertainment marks 34 years, bets on tech, content and attention economy fo

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Naseeruddin Shah hugs Abhijeet Dipke in Mumbai protest, CJP founder says 'I'm a big fan' of actor, netizens call it 'burnol moment for Modi bhakts'

Abhijeet Dipke's Mumbai protest got support from the film fraternity, and he had the biggest unexpected moment, meeting and getting blessed by Naseeruddin Shah.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 03, 2026, 12:14 AM IST

Viral video: Naseeruddin Shah hugs Abhijeet Dipke in Mumbai protest, CJP founder says 'I'm a big fan' of actor, netizens call it 'burnol moment for Modi bhakts'
Naseeruddin Shah with Abhijeet Dipke (Image source: Screengrab)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Cockroach Janta Party's new mission, a new protest to bring down Gyanesh Kumar, has got valuable support from the film fraternity as well. On October 2, Abhijeet Dipke and millions voiced against the lapses of the Election Commission and demanded the resignation of Gyanesh from his position as Chief Election Commissioner. Among the commoners, we saw some prominent faces from Bollywood sharing the stage with Dipke at Shivaji Park, Dadar. Among them was veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. Abhijeet shared a reel on his Instagram, celebrating his dream-come-true moment by meeting Shah. 

Naseer applauds Abhijeet's bravery

In the video, we see Naseer walking to the stage to meet Dipke. The young founder of CJP bows down in respect to Shah. The actor holds him up and hugs him. The wide smile on Shah's face displays his admiration for the 30-year-old, who has jolted the ruling government to the core. Despite the unclear audio, we can hear Abhijeet expressing his admiration for Shah, calling himself a 'big fan' of him. Shah also praised him for being focused and brave enough to go against the rule and bring people together to voice against the injustice. Abhijeet shared the video with the caption, "Am I dreaming or what?"

Here's the video

Netizens praise Dipke, grill Modi bhakts

The video went viral in no time, fetching over a million views and thousands of comments. A majority of netizens praised Abhijeet and even mocked the BJP for the 'epic meltdown'. An internet user wrote, "Ohhh my God. Some people with real charisma and real human bones... More power to you all." Another internet user wrote, "Aapko Naseeruddin Shah sir se milte huye bahut acha lag raha hai." One of the netizens call it, "Burnol moment for Modi bhakts." 

Also read: Viral video: Before CJP protest, Abhijeet Dipke spotted outside Mannat, his fan says 'nobody is looking at Shah Rukh Khan' due to him, netizens react

 

Apart from Naseeruddin Shah, other artistes from the film industry who joined the protest were Shabana Azmi, Vishal Dadlani, and Shashank Arora

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Naseeruddin Shah hugs Abhijeet Dipke in Mumbai protest, CJP founder says 'I'm a big fan' of actor, netizens call it 'burnol moment for Modi bhakts'
Viral video: Naseeruddin hugs Abhijeet Dipke in Mumbai protest, netizens react
Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn CREATES history, scores career's biggest opener, even DEFEATS Mohanlal, earns...
Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn CREATES history, earns...
Former Olympian Pargat Singh appointed new Punjab Congress chief ahead of 2027 polls
Pargat Singh appointed new Punjab Congress chief ahead of 2027 polls
Zee Entertainment marks 34 years, bets on tech, content and attention economy for next growth phase
Zee Entertainment marks 34 years, bets on tech, content and attention economy fo
From Hisar to Asian Games: Ankush Panghal of Subhash Chandra Foundation creates history by clinching boxing gold medal
Ankush Panghal of Subhash Chandra Foundation creates history by clinching boxing
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement