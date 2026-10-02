Viral video: Naseeruddin Shah hugs Abhijeet Dipke in Mumbai protest, CJP founder says 'I'm a big fan' of actor, netizens call it 'burnol moment for Modi bhakts'

Abhijeet Dipke's Mumbai protest got support from the film fraternity, and he had the biggest unexpected moment, meeting and getting blessed by Naseeruddin Shah.

Cockroach Janta Party's new mission, a new protest to bring down Gyanesh Kumar, has got valuable support from the film fraternity as well. On October 2, Abhijeet Dipke and millions voiced against the lapses of the Election Commission and demanded the resignation of Gyanesh from his position as Chief Election Commissioner. Among the commoners, we saw some prominent faces from Bollywood sharing the stage with Dipke at Shivaji Park, Dadar. Among them was veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. Abhijeet shared a reel on his Instagram, celebrating his dream-come-true moment by meeting Shah.

Naseer applauds Abhijeet's bravery

In the video, we see Naseer walking to the stage to meet Dipke. The young founder of CJP bows down in respect to Shah. The actor holds him up and hugs him. The wide smile on Shah's face displays his admiration for the 30-year-old, who has jolted the ruling government to the core. Despite the unclear audio, we can hear Abhijeet expressing his admiration for Shah, calling himself a 'big fan' of him. Shah also praised him for being focused and brave enough to go against the rule and bring people together to voice against the injustice. Abhijeet shared the video with the caption, "Am I dreaming or what?"

Here's the video

Netizens praise Dipke, grill Modi bhakts

The video went viral in no time, fetching over a million views and thousands of comments. A majority of netizens praised Abhijeet and even mocked the BJP for the 'epic meltdown'. An internet user wrote, "Ohhh my God. Some people with real charisma and real human bones... More power to you all." Another internet user wrote, "Aapko Naseeruddin Shah sir se milte huye bahut acha lag raha hai." One of the netizens call it, "Burnol moment for Modi bhakts."

Also read: Viral video: Before CJP protest, Abhijeet Dipke spotted outside Mannat, his fan says 'nobody is looking at Shah Rukh Khan' due to him, netizens react

Apart from Naseeruddin Shah, other artistes from the film industry who joined the protest were Shabana Azmi, Vishal Dadlani, and Shashank Arora