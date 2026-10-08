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Viral video | Nana Patekar demise: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pays respect to Nana Patekar, consoles family, helps carry his coffin ahead of funeral

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Viral video | Nana Patekar demise: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pays respect to Nana Patekar, consoles family, helps carry his coffin ahead of funeral

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis paid his respects to Nana Patekar, met his family, and even carried his coffin before the mortal remains left for his funeral at his Pune residence.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 08, 2026, 10:05 PM IST

Viral video | Nana Patekar demise: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pays respect to Nana Patekar, consoles family, helps carry his coffin ahead of funeral
CM Devendra Fadnavis with Nana Patekar's mortal remains (Image source: Screengrab)
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Nana Patekar's demise: The death of the National Award-winning, Padma Shri artist has left everyone shocked. Not only filmmakers or fans, but even noted politicians are feeling a personal loss with the sudden death of the Krantiveer actor. Ahead of the final journey, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived in Pune, met the grieving family, and paid respects to the late actor. 

Devendra Fadnavis stands in solidarity with Patekars

ANI shared a video that shows Fadnavis joining hands and paying his respects to the mortal remains of Nana. He joins his hands, stands in silence for a few seconds, then meets Nana's son Malhar and his mom, Nana's widow, Neelkanti Patekar. Fadnavis is seen talking to Malhar, consoling him. Malhar touches Fadnavis's feet, but the latter holds him and assures him of his support. The CM again bows before Nana Patekar. Police also pay their respects, and then they all carry the late actor's coffin to a decorated bus that is scheduled to leave for Nana's residence in Donje village, in rural Pune. The biggest highlight of this video is how Devendra Fadnavis is also lending his support, holding the coffin and helping them to place the coffin with utmost respect. 

Watch the viral video 

ANI shared the video on X, with the caption, "Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis paid his last respects to veteran actor Nana Patekar in Pune. The mortal remains of Nana Patekar are now being taken to his residence in Donje village, Pune Rural. He passed away this morning in Goa."

Also read: Meet Malhar Patekar: Late Nana Patekar's son who wished to join Army, later his star father denied to launch him in films due to..., now he's handling...

About Nana Patekar's demise

Nana Patekar, who had a career spanning several decades, was known for his memorable performances across Hindi and Marathi cinema. His death has prompted an outpouring of grief from the film industry and fans. He passed away at 5:20 AM today after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence. Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived.

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Viral video | Nana Patekar demise: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pays respect to Nana Patekar, consoles family, helps carry his coffin ahead of funeral
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